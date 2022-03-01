ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque approved 24 applications for retail marijuana businesses

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legal recreational cannabis is coming on April 1, and so far the city of Albuquerque has approved two dozen locations for sales. The city’s planning department has received 35 applications for businesses so far and approved 24.

They’ve launched a website for anyone interested in opening their own store with the application link and other resources. The city requires applicants to have their state-issued retail license before starting that process.

The city also has a map online with all of the approved and pending sites for stores. Visit the city’s website to view the location approval map .

KRQE News 13

City invites public to “Re-Meet the Kimo”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is inviting the public to “Re-Meet the Kimo Theatre.” Renovations are just about complete at the downtown landmark, and the theatre is hosting an event to show off the upgrades. These include new roofing, floors, and state-of-the-art projection equipment as well as a new event space in what used to be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Governor signs law capping interest rates for small loans at 36%

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor signed a law aimed at curbing predatory lending. Right now, storefront lenders can charge up to 175% interest on small loans, a practice Larry Barker highlighted last year that can leave borrowers with mounting debt they have little hope of paying off. Under the new law, interest rates will be […]
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

NM Supreme Court overturns rule limiting stream access

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A landmark State Supreme Court decision in an ongoing battle between private landowners and people who want to enjoy the state’s rivers and streams. The ruling today by the State Supreme Court means anglers and other recreation groups will soon have more access to New Mexico’s waterways. New Mexico landowners will no longer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lucky Leaf Expo getting state ready for legal marijuana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re about a month away from legal recreational marijuana here in New Mexico and an event at the Albuquerque Convention Center wanted to get entrepreneurs ready for the launch. The Lucky Leaf Expo brought in more than 100 vendors and at least 50 speakers from the top cannabis brands to help get […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Deadline for Explora STEM scholarship submission nears

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is just one day left to apply for the Explora STEM Scholarship program. The $2,500 scholarship is open to Black, Hispanic, or Indigenous New Mexico students planning to study STEM or a trade in New Mexico. Students must also have a GPA of at least 2.5. You’ll have to write a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico courts adjust mask requirements

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s courts are scaling back their COVID restrictions. Starting March 21, masks and face coverings will not be required to enter a courthouse. However, masks will still be needed for anyone inside a courtroom or jury area, and staff will continue to ask health screening questions before entry. Court employees and judges […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Variety of events coming to Albuquerque this March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the weather starts getting warmer there are going to be a variety of fun events coming to Albuquerque in March. Visit Albuquerque highlights some of the events coming to the city in March The 33rd National Fiery Foods and BBQ Show – This event will be held at Sandia Casino, March […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
