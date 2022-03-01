Albuquerque approved 24 applications for retail marijuana businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legal recreational cannabis is coming on April 1, and so far the city of Albuquerque has approved two dozen locations for sales. The city’s planning department has received 35 applications for businesses so far and approved 24.

They’ve launched a website for anyone interested in opening their own store with the application link and other resources. The city requires applicants to have their state-issued retail license before starting that process.

The city also has a map online with all of the approved and pending sites for stores. Visit the city’s website to view the location approval map .

