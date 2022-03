Diplomacy is not an option in the cross-town rivalry. No matter what it takes, UCLA needs to beat USC, and it needs to do so Saturday when the teams meet at Pauley Pavilion. "We've got to put our life on the line," senior guard David Singleton, one of the handful of Bruins who have experienced any success in the series, said late Monday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO