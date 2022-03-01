ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Why Investors Are Spending Millions On Digital Real Estate

By Courtney Luke
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

Someone recently paid $450,000 to be Snoop Dogg's neighbor in the increasingly popular virtual world called the Sandbox. The...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Could the Chip Shortage Be an Opportunity for Real Estate Investors?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Rapid growth of demand for housing and commercial...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

Why Gen-Z Is Embracing The Financialization Of Real Estate

Mike Stephenson is co-founder and CEO of addy, which is focused on making real estate investing accessible to everyone. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about real estate. Global investment companies are buying up billions of dollars worth of property. Meanwhile, whole generations are finding themselves locked out of the market.
REAL ESTATE
Connecticut Post

4 Ways Real-Estate Pros Get Leads from Digital Marketing

In today’s digital age, we rely on the “Internet of everything” for nearly every aspect of our lives, from checking the local weather to buying real estate property, a dynamic additionally boosted by distancing and health guidelines as a result of the pandemic. According to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), a staggering 97% of homebuyers used the Internet for home searches in 2020. As a result, and in response, firms encouraged buyers to send in e-signatures, sign electronic contracts and forms, schedule virtual meetings and complete other related tasks online. These real estate trends are likely here to stay, and agents must adapt, which means developing a solid digital marketing strategy that boosts visibility and gets listings in front of the right buyers at the right time.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
MarketRealist

Is Bill Gates Selling Stock? World Shifts From COVID-19 Pandemic

Many of the top billionaires in the world have a lot of their net worth based on their stock withholdings. Elon Musk has so much stock in Tesla, that he offered to sell $6 billion worth of company shares if it could end world hunger. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates owned over 2 billion shares of Microsoft in 1998, before selling a large number of shares over the years. With a diverse investment portfolio, has Gates been selling stock recently?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Meta’s historic stock drop cost Mark Zuckerberg $31 billion in net worth. Only Elon Musk has lost more

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly dropped out of the world’s wealthiest ten billionaires this week, after Meta suffered a historic market rout on Wednesday, wiping out $230 billion of the company’s value and setting the record for the largest single day trading loss for any U.S. company, ever.
STOCKS
Crain's Chicago Business

Former Sears landlord Seritage is said to consider a sale

(Bloomberg) — Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. New York-based Seritage, which owns property from Alaska to Florida, is working with the investment bank...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital#Sandbox
Connecticut Post

3 Reasons Why UK Real Estate Is Better Than Money in the Bank

Many people have been told by the education system and mainstream media that they need to save money in the bank. In the past, when interest rates were higher, that might have been a decent option, but times have changed. Now, if you keep your savings in a bank, you will see the value of hard-earned cash slowly drained away.
BUSINESS
KIMT

RAEDI annual meeting to unveil new $10 million real estate fund

ROCHESTER, Minn. –The public can hear about a new $10 million real estate fund for Rochester Tuesday. Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), will hold its annual meeting at the Rochester Event Center from 11:30 am to 1 pm. During a panel presentation, Patrick Regan of Camegaran LLC and Premier Bank, as well as Brett Reese and Lori Bonin of REVocity, a division of Rebound Partners, and John Beatty of Dunlap and Seeger and RAEDI Past Chair, will discuss a new Rochester area community real estate fund coming in 2022.
ROCHESTER, MN
Daily Breeze

Why your real estate agent etches her name in knives

Ever gotten a cutting board with a face etched into it?. Welcome to the world of closing gifts in the real estate world. A typical real estate transaction includes the goods and or services of approximately 26 entities, including, among others, agents, escrow officer, escrow assistant, transaction coordinator, lender, underwriter and the clerk at the County Recorder’s office who makes the transaction official.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

The Real Estate Conundrum: Why Spending More On The Front-End Saves Money Long-Term

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. It’s no secret by now that we live in a culture where convenience is a priority. Between the rise of fast-food chains, high-speed internet connectivity, and social media, our culture is more “on-demand” than it has ever been before. Even though the pandemic made us slow down in the physical sense, it increased our dependence on this immediate gratification concept as well. Mobile ordering apps like Instacart or DoorDash rose in popularity alongside an increase in Amazon Prime usage. But with all of this convenience readily at our fingertips, are we actually saving as much time and money as we think we are?
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TheStreet

Walmart's Crypto Plans Might Be 'Misguided', Analyst Says

Attention Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report shoppers: the company is looking to clean up big in the metaverse. Like so many other companies, the world's largest retailer is making its move into the metaverse, a virtual world that can be a little tricky to describe. 'Growing Technological Trend'
RETAIL
Stateline

Regulators Scrutinize Buy Now, Pay Later Plans

The buy now, pay later enticements increasingly offered on websites’ checkout pages lure many customers, especially as the coronavirus pandemic has increased online shopping. But the exploding use of buy now, pay later plans also is drawing more scrutiny from state and federal authorities over concerns that the practice...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Roblox, Shopify, Upstart and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Roblox — Shares of the metaverse-focused gaming company plunged more than 25% after Roblox's latest quarterly report missed Wall Street expectations. Roblox posted a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $770 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $772 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Uber Launches 'Explore' To Further Diversify Revenue Stream

Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) new "Explore" feature will allow users to book dinner reservations, concert tickets, and other events directly through the Uber app. This new feature, Uber Explore, will appear as a new tab in the app. Users can buy tickets with their Uber Wallet or a credit...
TRAFFIC
bizjournals

Warren Buffett talks Apple and more in his much-anticipated shareholder letter

Warren Buffett praised Apple for its aggressive stock buybacks, a practice that's controversial with some in Congress. Meet your MENTORS in: C-Suite Engineering Finance Marketing Nonprofit Human Resources/Business Development Entrepreneur. Women of Influence 2022. The Business Journal is looking for the most influential women in the Silicon Valley to honor...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Chinese B2B eCommerce Firm ICZoom Plans IPO

Chinese B2B eCommerce platform ICZoom has filed to raise about $22 million through an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. As Seeking Alpha reported Tuesday (March 1), the company plans to offer 4.4 million shares at $5 to $6 per share. The deal could generate net proceeds of $22.6 million, assuming a IPO price of $5.70 per share.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy