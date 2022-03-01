ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Managing Finances Together Can Be An Important Relationship Builder

By Mary Elizabeth
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

Trying to get your partner on the same page regarding finances can feel like a daunting...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Narbis

Filing taxes, managing finances can feel overwhelming for those with ADHD

Living in the moment. Spontaneity. These positive traits associated with ADHD can be downright detrimental when it comes to something that’s front of mind for Americans this time of year: finances. As tax season is in full swing, we asked mental health experts who are well versed in ADHD, as well as financial planning experts, to tell us about some potential financial stumbling blocks for people with ADHD, and ways to help people keep focused on their finances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fidelity
Cleveland Scene

THE BEST OF THE BEST BAD CREDIT LOANS IN 2022 WITH GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Many hardworking Americans struggle with bad credit scores. Never be afraid or ashamed if you have a bad credit score. We know, that with a bad credit score, it can be difficult to get a loan. However, there are great options available for people with bad credit. Do you need to take an emergency loan? Do you need a loan with bad credit? Keep on reading because we have reviewed the best bad credit loan options available in 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

Over the last 7 years, I went from $65,000 in debt to a net worth of $350,000 with 5 steps. I want to encourage more young people of color to take control of their finances too.

After finishing college, I realized that I needed strong financial literacy to get ahead in life. I now have a net worth of $350,000 and coach other young people of color on succeeding financially. Eliminating debt, cutting housing costs, investing more, and automating my savings all helped me. There is...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says You Should Rent Instead of Buy in These 4 Situations

Becoming a homeowner may not be the right choice for everyone. Buying a home can help you build wealth. Purchasing a home can also be an expensive mistake in some circumstances. Personal finance expert Suze Orman has shared some advice on when it makes sense to rent and delay homeownership.
HOUSE RENT
Washington Post

The Personal Finance Industry Needs a Sobering Dose of History

There’s a belief in the U.S. that’s infiltrated the personal finance industry — that if you work hard enough, then you’ll find financial success. The problem is, this “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” narrative is a longstanding fallacy. Sure, this rhetoric is powerful...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tampa Bay Times

Best Emergency Loans 2022: Best Quick Loans

Life can get expensive, especially when unexpected expenses occur. Nonetheless, quick cash can be a blessing. Emergency loans may be the perfect solution! Even when you have bad credit, there are emergency loans to consider. We looked at all the online lenders on the market. Then, we narrowed it down...
CREDITS & LOANS
Kristen Walters

42% of six-figure earners now struggling financially, living paycheck to paycheck

Man and woman worried about bills.Dejan Dundjerski/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) While you might think that most people who earn a six-figure salary are living well and financially stable, a new survey conducted by Lending Club suggests otherwise. The study results indicate that about 42% of people who earn six-figure incomes are currently living paycheck to paycheck.
Pasadena Star-News

What happens when you spend all the retirement money?

In my 20-year career as a financial adviser, I have witnessed clients run out of money three times before or prematurely during their retirement. As an adviser, client relationships are important to me. I am vested in my clients’ well-being and care about the outcome of their decisions. In the case of these individuals, we discussed spending, budgeting and retirement projections on a regular basis. More so than most. In all three situations, the clients were well-aware that if they continued with their spending habits and lived to an average age in retirement, their investments and retirement accounts would be depleted before their deaths.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Is it a good idea to use your emergency fund to get out of debt faster?

For many people, getting out of debt as quickly as possible is a major priority — especially if you've carried the debt for several years and have been getting crushed by high interest charges. So if you're this close to getting rid of your balance once and for all, you might be wondering if it's a good idea to use savings from an emergency fund to pay off your debt for good.
CREDITS & LOANS
Forbes

The Importance Of Managing Your Finances As A Musician

Founder & CEO of Clonefluence, Inc. and Cloned gg helping thousands grow their online presence with networking tactics. From the beginning, I do not want to introduce myself as a musician because I'm not one, though I have tons of experience in the music industry. However, from an industry professional's point of view, I believe that managing your money and what you invest in can make or break your brand. Being "independent" is the keyword here. Independency is becoming more and more prominent for musicians because record labels are starting to be understood as "the controlling parents" of the industry that give artists an allowance.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy