Diamond Roundup — WW's Rohre throws no-no; Bells baseball wins opener

LEONARD — Madie Rohre threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run as the Whitewright Lady Tigers opened District 11-3A play with a 12-0 victory in five innings against Leonard.

Rohre faced the minimum after Jacey Foster was hit by a pitch and then erased on a double play.

Reagan Eldredge was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Emma Robinson was 3-for-3 and a home run shy of the cycle, drove in a run and scored, Raygan Latimer was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three times and Kiera Anderson was 2-for-4 and drove in a run for Whitewright (4-2, 1-0), which competes in the Bells-Bonham Tournament starting on Thursday.

Non-district

Van Alstyne 14, Lindsay 2 (4)

In Van Alstyne, Kelsie Adams threw a one-hitter, not allowing an earned run with 10 strikeouts and a walk and tripled, drove in three and scored twice as Van Alstyne run-ruled Lindsay in non-district action.

Avery Jennings tripled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Callie Hunter doubled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Madi Thomas was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Paige Scarbro was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Jenna Pharr was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run and Tess Cutler singled, drove in two and scored twice for Van Alstyne (8-1), which hosts its tournament starting on Thursday.

Baseball

Non-district

Bells 10, Pilot Point 5

In Bells, Koehler High was 2-for-2, walked twice and drove in three runs as Bells opened its season with a victory against Pilot Point.

Lane Kendrick was 3-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Colt Stone walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Cooper Smith and Ben Burleson each singled and drove in a run for Bells, which hosts its tournament starting on Thursday.

Aidan Jezek homered and drove in two runs for Pilot Point (1-1).

Van Alstyne 7, Farmersville 4

In Farmersville, Justus Hill doubled and drove in two runs as Van Alstyne rallied for a non-district victory against Farmersville.

Mathew Crawford and Cade Milroy each went 2-for-4 and scored, Weston Holbert doubled and scored and Luke Juarez singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for the Panthers (3-0), who scored five runs in the sixth inning.

Van Alstyne will host its tournament starting on Thursday.

Whitewright 10, Bridgeport 4

In Bridgeport, Dylan Gudgel was 3-for-4 and scored twice as Whitewright defeated Bridgeport in non-district action.

Deegan Bement was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored while Tyler Trapp and Xy’rion Daniels each singled, walked twice and scored twice and Zayne Priesto drove in a run, walked and scored twice for Whitewright (1-3), which competes in the Van Alstyne Tournament starting on Thursday.