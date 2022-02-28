ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Police: Woman arrested after crashing truck head-on into patrol car while fleeing traffic stop for suspended registration

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJFTi_0eS08ppY00

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman who reportedly fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed head-on into a police car was arrested Friday.

Shanyn Halpin, 20, of Idaho Falls, fled after an officer attempted to pull her over for a suspended registration at the intersection of Royal Avenue and Payne Street. She was reportedly driving a red Chevy truck.

The probable cause affidavit states Halpin ignored the officer’s overhead lights and siren. A chase ensued, with Halpin repeatedly running stop signs, red lights and other traffic signals while driving 20 mph over the speed limit.

“At the intersections that Shanyn failed to stop, other vehicles had to slam on their brakes to avoid crashing,” an officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Police used a PIT maneuver south of the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Hitt Road. Although the maneuver stopped Halpin temporarily, she reportedly regained control of her truck and used it to ram the front of a police car.

IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the officer narrowly escaped being injured in the crash. She said the officer was exiting his car, only to recognize Halpin was about to drive at him. He returned to the driver’s seat for protection. Clements said Halpin then crashed into the police car.

Clements also said that body camera footage of the crash showed a second officer had just finished crossing in front of the car when Halpin drove forward, narrowly missing the officer.

Halpin reportedly ignored commands to exit the truck. An officer broke the driver’s side window.

A passenger in the car also was detained and later released. The passenger told police she tried unsuccessfully to get Halpin to stop, telling police she believed that if they hadn’t stopped the truck she would have been killed in a crash.

Halpin was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony eluding, punishable with up to five years in prison. She was also charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. She also had three warrants for felony drug possession charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 11 in Bonneville County Court.

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on busy Pocatello street and drunk driver later crashes into police cruiser at scene

POCATELLO — An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a car while trying to cross a busy Pocatello street on Friday night and then a police car at the scene was broadsided by a drunk driver in a Jeep early Saturday morning, police said. The pedestrian who died has been identified as Daniel Barkdull, 68, of Pocatello, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Barkdull was fatally struck around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Yellowstone Avenue near Club 91. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Downtown Pocatello street shut down after two-vehicle wreck

POCATELLO — A crash has shut down a busy downtown Pocatello street. North Arthur Avenue is currently closed to traffic at West Custer Street because of a two-vehicle crash that happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection. A Hyundai compact SUV collided with a Buick sedan and both vehicles appear to be totaled. The impact of the collision caused the Hyundai to overturn. No one was injured in the wreck. Pocatello police have closed North Arthur until the vehicles can be removed from the scene. Further details on the wreck have not yet been released.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on busy Pocatello street; police car blocking road as officers investigated struck afterward

POCATELLO — An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a car while trying to cross a busy Pocatello street on Friday night and then a police car blocking the street as officers investigated was struck early Saturday morning. The pedestrian who died has been identified as Daniel Barkdull, 68, of Pocatello, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Barkdull was fatally struck around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Yellowstone Avenue near Club 91. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for clues after killing of elderly woman

BUHL — Police on Thursday released the identity of the Buhl woman whose body was found Feb. 22 near Ross Falls southeast of Twin Falls. Police Chief Jeremy Engbaum said Thursday that 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes was killed sometime between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 in the 100 block of Paysee Street in Buhl, a city west of Twin Falls. The Buhl police are working with Cassia County Sheriff’s Office,...
BUHL, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Drunken man arrested after smashing car's windshield with liquor bottle in McDonald's drive-thru

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Thursday after police say he smashed a liquor bottle into the windshield of a car at a fast food restaurant and was too drunk to safely remain on the streets. Homer Preacher, 31, of Pocatello was arrested and incarcerated on an alcohol protective custody hold at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello and faces misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property and disorderly conduct stemming from the incident, police said. Another man that was with Preacher during the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two injured in crash that shut down Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Two people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash that shut down a busy Chubbuck street. The 9:50 p.m. collision on the 4300 block of Yellowstone Avenue near Denny's restaurant involved a car and SUV. As of 10:30 p.m. Yellowstone Avenue remained shut down because of the crash. Chubbuck police and firefighters and two Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck. The two injured individuals were transported via ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Their names and conditions have not been released Further details on the crash were not immediately available. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two local men charged with felony DUI after allegedly striking vehicles while drunk, leaving scene

Two local men were arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence after police say they were each driving drunk when they struck vehicles and left the scene during separate incidents in the Gate City area late last month. Andrew Lee Hoopes, 51, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of DUI and one misdemeanor charge of failure to report an accident, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on busy Pocatello street

POCATELLO — An adult male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a busy Pocatello street. The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Yellowstone Avenue near Club 91. The adult male pedestrian died at the scene and the driver who struck him stopped and waited for police to arrive after the collision. Police have shut down Yellowstone Avenue until further notice as they investigate the incident. It's unclear if police have identified the pedestrian. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Drug Possession#Police#Stop Signs#Chevy#Ifpd Public Information
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested for arson in 2020 house fire

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after an investigation into a house fire in 2020 determined it was purposefully caused. Wayne Neslen, 39, and a woman were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after the fire on July 15, 2020. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer was called to the hospital after the woman regained consciousness and reportedly said, "he had poured gas on me." Police spoke to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters rescue developmentally disabled person from icy Snake River, extinguish shop and cave fires

On Saturday, March 5, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to several calls, three of which required a larger response, but none of those resulted in serious injuries. At 1:30 p.m., IFFD, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to Freeman Park on Science Center Drive for a report of a developmentally disabled female who was on the ice with another individual when she broke through the ice and fell in the Snake River. The other individual was able to make...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: 18-year-old BB gun-wielding man charged with felony after local woman left in fear for her life

POCATELLO — A BB gun-wielding 18-year-old local man has been charged with felony aggravated assault after leaving a woman in fear for her life in a north Pocatello parking lot on Wednesday afternoon. Pocatello police arrested James Edward Hill, of Pocatello, on the felony aggravated assault charge shortly after being dispatched to to the parking lot of Old Navy on the 1700 block of Hurley Drive around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Woman tries to bite ER staff and take deputy's gun at local hospital

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 32-year-old woman Tuesday night at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after she reportedly assaulted hospital staff and attempted to remove a deputy’s firearm from its holster. Deputies responded just after 7 p.m. to the 7000 East block of Foothill Road following a reported disturbance involving an intoxicated female at a residence, a sheriff’s office news release said. The reporting party advised that Megan Avery was out of control and possibly using drugs. Upon arrival deputies requested Idaho Falls Fire respond...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested after ramming state police cruiser in stolen vehicle at I84 rest stop

Idaho State Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after a Trooper spotted him at a rest stop in a stolen vehicle. The man tried to run, rammed multiple patrol cars, and was taken into custody following an off-road vehicle and foot pursuit. Idaho State Police received word early this morning to watch for a white Ford pickup pulling a trailer with a Bobcat skid-steer loader recently reported stolen out of Twin Falls. ...
GOODING COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Three East Idaho residents wanted on felony drug charges recently arrested

POCATELLO — Local police recently arrested three East Idaho residents that were wanted in connection to incidents involving illegal narcotics. Malissa Irene Decoria, 31, of Idaho Falls, and Andrew Austin Klimek, 34, of Salmon, both face felony drug charges following an incident that unfolded in Pocatello around 10 p.m. on Jan. 26. Decoria has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men charged with felony attempted strangulation following two separate East Idaho incidents

Two men were recently arrested in connection to separate incidents in which police say they each attempted to strangle a local woman. Victor M. Enriquez-Lezama, 34, of Salt Lake City, was charged with felony attempted strangulation following an incident that occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 25 at a hotel in Lava Hot Springs, according to a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office incident report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. Deputies...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

BASE jumper injured after chute fails following leap from Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS — A caller reported seeing a parachute floating in the Snake River on Tuesday, sending multiple agencies to rescue the BASE jumper, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said Wednesday. “The caller stated she did not see a person in the water, just a chute,” Lori Stewart with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office told the Times-News. The call came in at about 2 p.m., Stewart said. County deputies, Magic...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman charged with felony for choking 14-year-old girl

POCATELLO — A 41-year-old local woman has been charged with felony injury to a child for allegedly choking a 14-year-old girl late last month. Susana Gerber, of Pocatello, was charged on Feb. 28 following a Pocatello police investigation of an incident that began to unfold shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 25. Police were dispatched to a Pocatello home after the 14-year-old child called to report that Gerber was assaulting...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man sentenced to 20 to 60 years in prison for distracting murder victim

IDAHO FALLS — Daniel Wood, who assisted in the murder of a man in the hopes of getting a place to sleep, was sentenced Thursday to spend at least the next 20 years in prison. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced the 19-year-old to 20 to 60 years in prison. In his sentence, Watkins noticed the oddity of Wood’s involvement. Wood agreed to help Westley Hightower, 19, kill Larry Powell,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Judge finds probable cause in case against Sheriff Rowland after victim testifies about gun threat

BLACKFOOT — A magistrate judge ruled Wednesday there was probable cause for the case against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to move to district court. Judge Faren Z. Eddins reached his decision after listening to testimony from the victim in the case and the detective who investigated Rowland for the Idaho Attorney General's Office. Rowland is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful exhibition or use of a deadly...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello man injured when car collides with semi on local highway

A 45-year-old Pocatello man was injured Tuesday morning when his car collided with a semi hauling potatoes on a local highway. The crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 26 in the town of Moreland located west of Blackfoot, Idaho State Police said. The wreck occurred when the Pocatello man's westbound Honda CR-V crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Peterbilt semi hauling potatoes driven by a 43-year-old...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
2K+
Followers
813
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy