Police: Woman arrested after crashing truck head-on into patrol car while fleeing traffic stop for suspended registration

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman who reportedly fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed head-on into a police car was arrested Friday.

Shanyn Halpin, 20, of Idaho Falls, fled after an officer attempted to pull her over for a suspended registration at the intersection of Royal Avenue and Payne Street. She was reportedly driving a red Chevy truck.

The probable cause affidavit states Halpin ignored the officer’s overhead lights and siren. A chase ensued, with Halpin repeatedly running stop signs, red lights and other traffic signals while driving 20 mph over the speed limit.

“At the intersections that Shanyn failed to stop, other vehicles had to slam on their brakes to avoid crashing,” an officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Police used a PIT maneuver south of the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Hitt Road. Although the maneuver stopped Halpin temporarily, she reportedly regained control of her truck and used it to ram the front of a police car.

IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the officer narrowly escaped being injured in the crash. She said the officer was exiting his car, only to recognize Halpin was about to drive at him. He returned to the driver’s seat for protection. Clements said Halpin then crashed into the police car.

Clements also said that body camera footage of the crash showed a second officer had just finished crossing in front of the car when Halpin drove forward, narrowly missing the officer.

Halpin reportedly ignored commands to exit the truck. An officer broke the driver’s side window.

A passenger in the car also was detained and later released. The passenger told police she tried unsuccessfully to get Halpin to stop, telling police she believed that if they hadn’t stopped the truck she would have been killed in a crash.

Halpin was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony eluding, punishable with up to five years in prison. She was also charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. She also had three warrants for felony drug possession charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 11 in Bonneville County Court.