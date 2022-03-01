ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Walk of Fame star unveiled for Emmy-winner Benedict Cumberbatch

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1giCFS_0eS085kj00
Benedict Cumberbatch in 2016. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring Benedict Cumberbatch for a career that has brought him an Emmy and two best actor Oscar nominations.

J.J. Abrams and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige were among those joining Cumberbatch at the ceremony at 6918 Hollywood Blvd. in front of The Line Store. The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website, www.walkoffame.com.

Abrams directed Cumberbatch in the 2013 film, “Star Trek Into Darkness.” Cumberbatch has portrayed Doctor Strange in six Marvel films including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” set to be released May 6.

“I’m British so part of me is finding this incredibly painful, the other part of me is quite enjoying this massive ego stroke,” Cumberbatch joked to the crowd.

The star is the 2,714th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Cumberbatch received his second best actor Oscar nomination Feb. 8 for his portrayal of charismatic rancher Phil Burbank in the haunting Western psychological drama “The Power of the Dog.”

Cumberbatch’s first Oscar nomination came in 2015 for his portrayal of British World War II codebreaker Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game.” The Oscar was won by Eddie Redmayne for his role as physicist Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything.”

Cumberbatch won an outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie Emmy in 2014 for his portrayal of the title character in the third-season episode of the BBC mystery crime drama “Sherlock,” “His Last Vow,” shown in the United States as an element of the PBS anthology series “Masterpiece.”

Cumberbatch also received nominations in the category for the role in 2012, 2016 and 2017.

Cumberbatch received his second outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie Emmy nomination in 2013 for his work in HBO’s period drama “Parade’s End” about three Britons drawn into fraught and ultimately tragic relations in the years before World War I.

Cumberbatch’s most recent acting Emmy nomination came in 2018, also for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie, for his title role as a wealthy Englishman attempting to overcome his addictions and demons rooted in abuse by his cruel father and negligent mother in the Showtime miniseries “Patrick Melrose.”

Cumberbatch also received a producing nomination for “Patrick Melrose’s” nomination for outstanding limited series.

In addition to “The Power of the Dog” and “The Imitation Game,” Cumberbatch has appeared in four other films that received best picture Oscar nominations — “1917,” “12 Years a Slave,” “War Horse” and “Atonement.”

Cumberbatch’s other film credits include “August: Osage County,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Other Boleyn Girl,” “Black Mass” and all three films in “The Hobbit’ series.

Cumberbatch also supplied voices for the animated films “The Grinch,” “Penguins of Madagascar” and “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.”

Cumberbatch’s other television credits include the title role in the BBC made-for-television movie “Hawking,” “Brexit: The Uncivil War,” “The Hollow Crown” and “Small Island.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Benedict Cumberbatch Asks Tough Questions About the Industry, Representation—And Himself

Benedict Cumberbatch doesn’t dodge tough questions—in fact, he raises some of the thorniest ones himself. Over a long outdoor breakfast at the Malibu Racquet Club, we’re preparing to discuss two of the most significant films of his career, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Power of the Dog, both of which came out this past year. Cumberbatch considers their heft. “Am I working for the Goliath that’s killing the David?” he says.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Kevin Feige Took A Shot At Benedict Cumberbatch's Star Trek Role During The Doctor Strange Actor's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

In the last decade or so, Benedict Cumberbatch has done spectacular work proving himself as one of the movie industry's most excellent and stalwart performers – and today he was honored in a significant way for all of his achievements. Friends and colleagues were gathered in Los Angeles to commemorate the British star's name being added to one of the town's lasting landmarks: the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Alan Turing
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Stephen Hawking
Person
J.j. Abrams
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk Of Fame Star#The Line Store#The Walk Of Fame#British#Pbs#Hbo#Britons
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

The Shelby family will be back in just a few weeks for Peaky Blinders Season 6! The award-winning period gangster saga has officially set a premiere date for Season 6, with the Cillian Murphy-led show set to return for its sixth and final season on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the UK. A premiere date for Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Netflix has not yet been confirmed, though Deadline noted that the streamer typically airs series outside the UK following the original UK run.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Rupert Grint Has Landed His First Big Movie Role In A Minute, And It’ll Reteam Him With M. Night Shyamalan

While Rupert Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, he’s been collecting attention in recent years from TV shows like Sick Note, Snatch, The ABC Murders and Servant. The latter series comes from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan, and it’s been revealed that following their time together on Servant, Shyamalan and Grint are reteaming for what will be the actor’s first movie in over half a decade.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy