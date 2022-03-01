Police chief aiming to make Fresno the safest large city in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama has unveiled the department’s new goal of transforming the city into one of the safest places to live in California.

“My goal is for the City of Fresno to be the safest large city in the state of California. Period. Literally the safest large city in the state,” explained Balderrama.

Balderrama says with January and February behind us, Fresno is seeing fewer homicides and shootings than it had at this point in 2021. He says it’s a step in the right direction to achieve that goal of being the safest large city in the state long term.

Year to date in 2021, Fresno saw 103 shootings at this point and had already had 14 homicides. So far this year, the department has recorded 76 shootings and 8 homicides. In total, the city has seen a 26% decrease in shootings and a 42% decrease in homicides.

“Homicides are going to happen. It’s very unrealistic to think we’re only going to have 10 or none, that’s not gonna happen,” said Balderrama.

Balderrama says after a homicide, especially one linked to gangs, they expect retaliation shootings. He says so far this year, he believes his department has stopped shootings before they’ve happened by using intelligence and community-based approaches. Identifying gangs and potential issues and placing officers to patrol the right areas and make the right arrests.

And while Balderrama says some spikes in crime are out of his control, he’d like to see Fresno have less than 500 shootings this year. With 74 homicides last year, Balderrama says he’d like to see Fresno stay under 60.

“People are tired and fed up about the crime. And they want something done about it,” Balderrama said.

Balderrama also says he believes the new police contract, which makes Fresno police the highest-paid officers in the Central Valley, will help them recruit and retrain officers so they can meet these goals.

