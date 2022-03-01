ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Teen hit by car, seriously injured after being pushed into road in Hemet

By Travis Schlepp
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday after he was pushed into the street and hit by a car in Hemet.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Stetson Avenue and Seven Hills Drive.

According to the Hemet Police Department, the teen was riding his skateboard near the intersection when he was confronted by a group of young people.

A physical altercation began and the teen was pushed off of his skateboard and into the road where he was struck by a vehicle.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

The group of young people who pushed the teen fled the scene on foot. Police are looking to identify them. The boy’s skateboard is also missing, police said.

The driver of the car, identified only as a 52-year-old man, stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. He is not suspected of speeding or driving under the influence.

Anyone who may have dash camera video or witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Hemet Police Department at 951-765-2400 .

