Iowa City, IA

Leistikow: Tears and treasured moments punctuate Iowa's feelgood finale vs. Northwestern

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY — A day after the Iowa women’s basketball team enjoyed their storybook finish to the regular season with a Big Ten Conference championship on their home court, the Hawkeye men couldn’t have written a more perfect home finale. Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Austin...

247Sports

No. 10 Wisconsin stuns No. 8 Purdue, clinches a share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn hit the bank shot that sent shockwaves through college basketball. With the clock below four seconds, the Wisconsin Badgers freshman point guard took a stepback 3-pointer that clanked high off the glass and through the twine. It gave the No. 10 Badgers a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched them a share of the Big Ten Conference title, which they can claim outright with a victory over 9-21 Nebraska on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCRG.com

Murray, Bohannon lead No. 24 Iowa over Northwestern 82-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and sixth-year guard Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61. It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa forward to miss Monday night game against Northwestern due to injury

Iowa will be without forward Patrick McCaffery for Monday night’s home game against Northwestern. The school announced that McCaffery is dealing with a hip injury and is day-to-day. This season, McCaffery has appeared in 26 games. He averages 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.1 minutes per...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Northwestern vs. Iowa, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Northwestern Wildcats will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes in college basketball action on Monday night from the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Northwestern is coming off a 67-60 loss to Penn State in their last game as they look for an upset against the Hawkeyes. As for Iowa, they come into tonight with a 20-8 record on the season and a three-game winning streak after knocking off Nebraska in their last game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

#24 Iowa wins big against Northwestern

(Iowa City) Iowa registered their fourth consecutive victory with their 82-61 decision over Northwestern on Monday night. The Hawkeyes are 11-7 in the Big Ten and 21-8 overall. Keegan Murray had another huge performance with 26 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Jordan Bohannon finished with...
IOWA CITY, IA
Jordan Bohannon
Fran Mccaffery
Quad-Cities Times

Tuesday's Iowa boys substate final capsules

Who: No. 2 Pleasant Valley (22-0) vs. Burlington (16-7) At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament March 9 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Need to know: PV is eyeing its second consecutive state tournament trip and seventh in program history. The Spartans are coming off a 60-46 win over Davenport West on Friday. Ryan Dolphin and Connor Borbeck lead PV in scoring at 16.8 and 14 points per game, respectively. Coach Steve Hillman's team is the top scoring defense in 4A at 41.2 points per game. ... Burlington beat Muscatine and then won at Iowa City West on Friday, 63-53. The Grayhounds have won six straight and nine of their last 10. Senior Amarion Davis averages 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Burlington has not qualified for the state tourney since winning a title in 1987.
BURLINGTON, IA
Sacramento Bee

Photo Gallery: Iowa Takes Out Northwestern

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Playing in Kofi Cockburn’s big shadow is something his Illinois teammates are accustomed to, and no one seems to mind. Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini to a Big Ten Tournament title and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Iowa Hawkeye#432nd#433rd#434th#435th
Times-Republican

Seniors spark No. 24 Iowa past Wildcats

IOWA CITY — It really was Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon’s last home game. Bohannon, the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and the Hawkeyes’ career leader in assists, has played six seasons at Iowa and has already gone through a couple of Senior Nights. This was,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daytona Beach News-Journal

10 Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns basketball stars who could shake up March Madness brackets

It's the last chance to dance. College basketball enters the two-week, bubble-bursting, ticket-punching headrush that is conference championship season beginning Monday. Each league's postseason victor gains automatic qualification into the NCAA men's or women's tournament — the sole lifeline for the vast majority of mid-majors. More than two-dozen graduates...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SCSU women's basketball falls short in NSIC title game

SIOUX FALLS — St. Cloud State women's basketball saw their 12-game win streak come to an end Tuesday night, losing 62-39 to Minnesota-Duluth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship game. The Bulldogs led the entire way, jumping out to a 35-13 lead at halftime after the Huskies shot 20 percent from the floor through the opening 20 minutes. SCSU only managed five points in the second quarter. ...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: In a game of haves and have-nots, Northwestern falls short in most categories

During the final media timeout in Northwestern’s contest with No. 24 Iowa on Monday, a student manager for the Hawkeyes men’s basketball team drilled a half-court shot. ESPN called the moment “heartwarming” as the team quickly embraced him in celebration of his make. Such a reality, with the Wildcats tucked off the screen in a huddle, was emblematic of the game itself. The hosts were jubilant, and the visiting NU squad was limping to the finish.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 24 Iowa men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

No. 24 Iowa men’s basketball defeated Northwestern on senior night in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, 82-61. The Hawkeyes honored seniors Austin Ash, Jordan Bohannon, and Connor McCaffery before the game. Iowa forward Keegan Murray, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick, led Iowa in scoring with 26 points. The Big...
IOWA CITY, IA

