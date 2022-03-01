Leistikow: Tears and treasured moments punctuate Iowa's feelgood finale vs. Northwestern

Who: No. 2 Pleasant Valley (22-0) vs. Burlington (16-7) At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament March 9 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Need to know: PV is eyeing its second consecutive state tournament trip and seventh in program history. The Spartans are coming off a 60-46 win over Davenport West on Friday. Ryan Dolphin and Connor Borbeck lead PV in scoring at 16.8 and 14 points per game, respectively. Coach Steve Hillman's team is the top scoring defense in 4A at 41.2 points per game. ... Burlington beat Muscatine and then won at Iowa City West on Friday, 63-53. The Grayhounds have won six straight and nine of their last 10. Senior Amarion Davis averages 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Burlington has not qualified for the state tourney since winning a title in 1987.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO