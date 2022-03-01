ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Experts react to mask mandate changes in California

By Amanda Hari
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xe1Ab_0eS04zEI00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Tuesday, unvaccinated people will no longer have to wear their masks in many indoor settings.

The news was announced by state leaders on Monday.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re in a hugely different place in the pandemic. We have vaccines, we have lots of natural immunities, we have therapeutics so if you feel comfortable I do think it’s the right time to unmask,” Dr. Monica Gandhi said.

Starting March 1, regardless of vaccination status, people can go unmasked in most indoor spaces.

Dr. Monica Gandhi with UCSF says the decision better aligns the state with CDC guidelines and is based on hospitalization rates.

“They just put in hospitalization rates and the reason they did that is partially because we’ve had so much infection from omicron surge. There’s one estimate that 75 percent of Americans have had omicron and that lead to a lot of natural immunity,” Dr. Gandhi said.

“Almost everyone got infected with omicron at some point, even if you don’t know it,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

Everyone will still have to wear masks in high-transmission settings like public transit and health care settings.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong also added doctors now have more tools to help COVID-positive patients.

“There are interventions now, even for unvaccinated people to keep them away from the hospitals,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

He says he doesn’t expect to see an uptick in cases in the coming weeks.

“I think that the numbers will continue to go down now that there’s a huge amount of community immunity right now,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Dr. Gandhi has been looking at data out of the UK, they removed their masks about four weeks ahead of us.

“And they haven’t seen any increase in severe disease and that is good sign if you have high rates in immunity that you’re not going to get into trouble with that,” Dr. Gandhi said.

But both doctors are still encouraging the unvaccinated, to get vaccinated.

“There’s a lot of good data that shows us hybrid immunity, if you have natural infection and you get one dose of the vaccine that you have much more durable immunity,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Individual city or county can set their own guidelines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Santa Clara Co. lifting universal indoor mask mandate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In Santa Clara County, masking indoors will no longer be required beginning Wednesday. Santa Clara County Public Health Officials announced Tuesday that it will be dropping its universal indoor masking mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. “We are very encouraged by the progress we have made. We have much […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ucsf#Omicron#Americans#Covid
KRON4 News

Why cooking methods affect aging

(KRON) — Last week we discussed how eating certain foods can affect how fast you age and how well you feel. But did you know the way you cook your food has just as much of an effect on your longevity? Here are some of the do’s and don’ts of cooking to counteract aging. Common […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KRON4 News

Google sending San Jose millions towards community benefits

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — At this week’s City Council meeting, San Jose leaders will decide where to allocate $4.5 million from Google as the tech giant gets set to move into downtown. On Tuesday, City Council will vote on how to spend the remaining $4.5 million of the $7.5 million Google agreed to pay […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy