Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through February 7, 2022. On 02/01/2022, two 8th grade students met each other near the bus loading/unloading area of the school campus at school release and got into a physical altercation with each other. Since last week, there has been an ongoing dispute between the two parties, but neither party reported it to school staff. The dispute escalated until the fight. No injuries were reported, and parents were notified.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO