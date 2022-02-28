Flood Watch issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-01 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 2 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A combination of high river levels and high tides of ~10.0 ft at Toke Point and ~9.5 ft at Astoria may lead to minor tidal overflow flooding in bays and estuaries midday Tuesday.
