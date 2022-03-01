ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks score 44 in 2nd quarter, roll past Hornets

By The Associated Press
nsjonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks scored a season-high 44 points in the second quarter on the way to a 130-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Jrue Holiday had 21 points and eight assists, and Bobby Portis...

nsjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
James Borrego
Person
Sky
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Lamelo Ball
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Surging Utah Jazz hold off Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix • The Utah Jazz are reasonably healthy, hitting shots and reasserting themselves as a Western Conference powerhouse. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Jazz stayed hot with a 118-114 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday. “We’ve got...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Olynyk’s buzzer-beater in OT ends Pistons’ skid vs. Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Olynyk made a fadeaway jumper from the baseline at the overtime buzzer and the Detroit Pistons beat Charlotte 127-126 on Sunday night, their first victory over the Hornets in nearly 4 1/2 years. Saddiq Bey had 28 points and eight rebounds and Jerami Grant...
NBA
Ames Tribune

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Charlotte Hornets (30-32) meet the Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) Monday at Fiserv Forum for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Hornets vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Charlotte took a stunning loss at home Sunday, falling 127-126 in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat At Milwaukee Bucks Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Bucks meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 advantage, having won both games in Miami Oct. 21 and Dec. 8 while dropping the contest in Milwaukee on Dec. 4. The Heat are 73-48 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-27 in road games. ... Miami has secured its 12th season with at least a .500 record in 14 seasons under coach Erik Spoelstra ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out. For the Bucks, Pat Connaughton (illness), George Hill (finger) and Brook Lopez (illness) are out.
NBA
Reuters

CJ McCollum nets 22 as Pelicans cruise past Lakers

CJ McCollum scored 22 points to lead six New Orleans scorers in double figures as the visiting Pelicans routed the Los Angeles Lakers 123-95 on Sunday night. Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Ingram scored 19 points, Devonte’ Graham had 12 off the bench, and Herbert Jones and Jaxson Hayes scored 11 each as the Pelicans swept a two-game road trip that began with a 117-102 victory at Phoenix on Friday.
NBA
Fox News

Scottie Barnes makes first 11 shots, Raptors romp Nets in Brooklyn

No Kevin Durant, no Steve Nash and nobody who could guard Scottie Barnes. The Brooklyn Nets were missing plenty Monday night, and the Raptors rookie wasn't missing much at all. Barnes made his first 11 shots and had 28 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, leading Toronto to a 133-97...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
Fox News

Raptors rally for 2nd straight win over struggling Nets

Scottie Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat Brooklyn 109-108 on Tuesday night for their second win over the struggling Nets in two days. Pascal Siakam fouled out with 18 points and Malachi Flynn scored 15 for the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy