MILLVILLE — After their Atlantic County counterparts dashed their plans, the Cumberland County commissioners are trying to decide what they should do with the county jail. The Board of Commissioners hosted a special meeting Tuesday night to hear residents’ views on what the county should do with its jail and where it should send the inmates held there. The meeting became necessary when the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners rejected a proposal to expand its jail to hold Cumberland inmates.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO