YouDay: Emotion Island

HOLLYWOOD—I have been hearing so much and I mean so much about the movie “CODA” I just had to cave in and finally watch it and I loved every single minute of it. This is a movie that breaks your heart, puts it back together to only break your heart all over again. It is one of those films that just inspire you and makes you want to be better as a human being. For those not in the know ‘CODA’ stands for Child of Deaf Adults and for me this movie is a bit more personal, I know quite a few people in the deaf community and some of the plights they encounter on a daily basis is just gut-wrenching.

