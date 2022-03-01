ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Stars & Alumni React to WWE 2K22 Full Roster Reveal

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE 2K22 has revealed its full roster and several WWE stars and alumni have taken to social media to react to either being included or not. As previously reported, the game made its full roster reveal on Monday and it included some names of recently-released WWE stars like Mustafa Ali, Mia...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

What Cody Rhodes Told DDP About His AEW Departure

While speaking to Fightful.com, Diamond Dallas Page provided details about a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes in regards to Cody’s departure from AEW:. “Cody called me two days before. He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Paige
Person
Madusa
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Mia Yim
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes' Former Tag Team Partner Drew McIntyre Speculates on His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had a short run as WWE Tag Team Champions way back in 2010, yet now find themselves possibly on the same roster again as Rhodes has been rumored for a WWE return ever since his departure from AEW was confirmed. McIntyre was on the In The Kliq podcast this week and was asked about Rhodes, saying he feels that "The American Nightmare" might have the same motivation of returning to WWE that drove McIntyre to do the same in 2017.
WWE
Us Weekly

Wells Adams, Chris Harrison and More Stars React to Colton Underwood’s Engagement: ‘You’ve Come a Long Way’

Sharing their happiness. Plenty of Colton Underwood‘s friends and former colleagues offered their congratulations after he announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown. The former Bachelor star, 30, revealed on Monday, February 28, that he and the political strategist, 39, got engaged earlier this year while vacationing in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Stars Alumni React#Wwe Lrb#Legends#Madusa Rocks
411mania.com

Montez Ford Comments on WWE Raw Match, Says ‘Everyone Is Healthy’

– As previously reported, The Street Profits picked up a win over RK-Bro last night on WWE Raw. Montez Ford won the match after pinning Randy Orton following a Frog Splash. There was speculation that Orton might’ve been hurt or possibly injured during the move. Footage surfaced showing Orton favoring his shoulder and getting helped to walk out of the arena after the match. Ford has since commented on the match via Twitter.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Two Big AEW Debuts Expected Soon

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of talents join All Elite Wrestling, and you never know when you might see a familiar face on AEW programming. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy recently said that he’s heading to AEW, but he later clarified his status and said that nothing is official as of yet. Hardy was released from WWE back on December 9th, 2021 and he is still currently waiting out his 90 day non-compete clause.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Shares Pics From Bachelorette Party

Alexa Bliss had her bachelorette party over the weekend, and posted some photos online. Bliss shared the photos on her Instagram account from the weekend, which took place in Las Vegas. You can see the post below, which reveals that Bliss’ friends and former WWE colleagues Athena (Ember Moon) and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) were there.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 2.26.22: New Day & Drew McIntyre Battle the Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio featuring a six-man tag team main event and more, with the results now online. You can see the results below, per WrestlingBodyslam.net:. * Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland. * United States Championship Match: Damian Priest...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files Trademarks on ‘Royal Rumble’ & ‘WWE Priority Pass’

– PWInsider reports that WWE recently filed for some new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), including for Royal Rumble with Goods & Services and apparel. The Royal Rumble filing had the following description:. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely,...
WWE
411mania.com

Street Profits Defeat RK-Bro On Raw, Randy Orton Potentially Hurt

The Street Profits were victorious against RK-Bro on Raw, and it appeared as if Randy Orton may have gotten injured during the match. Monday’s show saw the two teams do battle ahead of the triple threat Raw Tag Team Championship match on next week’s episode, with Street Profits picking up the win.
WWE
560 The Joe

AEW is Coming to South Florida

AEW and Kyle O’Reilly are coming to South Florida to throw down, he tells us about his life in wrestling and how sometimes he forgets to call home.
WWE
411mania.com

Rob Conway Worked As Producer On Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE alumnus Rob Conway was behind the scenes at tonight’s NXT, working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Conway was backstage in a producer capacity for Tuesday’s show. Conway was recently doing a stint at the the WWE Performance Center as a Guest Coach and trainer. No word...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy