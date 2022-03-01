Man kills three daughters, one other and himself at California church

A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5pm found five people dead, including the gunman, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood, said sergeant Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three girls, aged nine, 10 and 13, Mr Grassmann said.

The gunman was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, sheriff Scott Jones said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone.

The gunman’s name was not immediately released, but officials said he was 39-years-old.

An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Mr Grassmann said, adding officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident.

Officials did not know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.

Governor Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Mr Newsom said on Twitter.

