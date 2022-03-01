ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man kills three daughters, one other and himself at California church

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2wUY_0eS01NEf00

A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5pm found five people dead, including the gunman, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood, said sergeant Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three girls, aged nine, 10 and 13, Mr Grassmann said.

The gunman was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, sheriff Scott Jones said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone.

The gunman’s name was not immediately released, but officials said he was 39-years-old.

An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Mr Grassmann said, adding officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident.

Officials did not know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.

Governor Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Mr Newsom said on Twitter.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newschain

Family of former Glee star Naya Rivera reach settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

The family of late Glee star Naya Rivera have shared a statement after reaching a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit. The actress, who played cheerleader Santana in the hit musical TV drama, died at the age of 33 in July 2020 after getting into difficulty while swimming with her then four-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Los Angeles.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
newschain

How to talk to children about the situation in Ukraine

The news coming out of Ukraine as Russian forces step up their attacks is devastating. It can be hard to know how to talk to children about what’s happening in the world – particularly when we’re dealing with what Boris Johnson calls “barbaric and indiscriminate” violence against Ukrainian civilians.
KIDS
newschain

Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster claims at least 14 lives

Sydney was preparing for dangerous flash flooding as population centres farther north began a massive clean-up operation after record floods claimed at least 14 lives. The torrential rain — as much as eight inches — is forecast for Australia’s largest city and surrounding areas late on Wednesday and early on Thursday, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
newschain

Tube disruption continues after strike

London Underground services continued to be disrupted on Wednesday, after a strike by thousands of workers crippled the Tube on Tuesday. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action in a bitter dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions. The Tube was suspended during Tuesday’s rush...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Wales plans to welcome refugees as Drakeford pledges £4m in aid to Ukraine

Mark Drakeford has said he is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Wales as he pledged £4 million in financial and humanitarian aid to the country. Wales’s First Minister said he is “gravely concerned about the horrific and appalling situation in the Ukraine” and plans to discuss Russia’s brutal invasion on his visit to Brussels this week.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
newschain

Grammar teaching has ‘negligible’ effect on story-writing – study

A new report suggests the national curriculum’s focus on teaching grammar may not help pupils to write more effectively. A study funded by the Nuffield Foundation, and co-authored by researchers from UCL and the University of York, assessed whether Year 2 pupils’ writing improved after a grammar teaching intervention called Englicious.
EDUCATION
newschain

Bernie Ecclestone backs F1 decision to allow Russian drivers to race on

Bernie Ecclestone has supported Formula One’s decision not to outlaw Russian drivers. The FIA announced on Tuesday that Russian drivers will still be allowed to compete in high-level motorsport, albeit under a neutral, flag clearing the way for Nikita Mazepin to be on the grid for F1’s season-opening race in Bahrain on March 20.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Downtown Sacramento#Commercial Area#The Church#Chinese#Spanish
newschain

What the papers say – March 2

The front pages cover the death and destruction caused by Russian forces as the assault on Ukraine enters its seventh day. The Daily Telegraph splashes with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleading with the West “to prevent genocide” after Russia intensified its bombing campaign. The Daily Mirror also pictures...
POLITICS
newschain

Fossil shows starfish relative ‘lost its skeleton’ half a billion years ago

The fossil of a 510-million-year-old relative of modern starfish and sea urchins has revealed new insights into the early evolution of a hard skeleton, scientists have said. Researchers from Spain, the UK and USA – including experts from the Natural History Museum (NHM), identified the specimen, which they named Yorkicystis haefneri, as new to science.
WILDLIFE
newschain

Cancer rates could rise among ethnic minority groups, charity says

More must be done to tackle smoking and obesity rates among people from ethnic minority groups to prevent a surge in preventable cancer cases, a charity has warned. Cancer Research UK (CRUK) said evidence has suggested the proportion of smokers and obesity rates could increase among people from black, Asian or mixed ethnic backgrounds.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
newschain

Apple halts the sale of its products in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Apple has stopped selling iPhones and other popular products in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The company is one of the latest major corporations to boycott the country following the invasion ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin last week. Fellow tech giants Google and Twitter have...
BUSINESS
newschain

Biden in State of the Union: Dictators must ‘pay a price’

President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address. Mr Biden planned in his remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions.
POTUS
newschain

Russia takes aim at crowded cities as Biden vows Putin will pay

Ukraine’s leader has denounced Russia’s escalation of attacks on crowded cities as a blatant terror campaign, while US president Joe Biden warned that if the Russian leader didn’t “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression would not stop with one country. “Nobody will forgive....
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy