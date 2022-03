It’s safe to assume that Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne knew exactly what they were doing when they cast Dakota Johnson as the lead of Am I OK? The movie, which premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival last week, is a lesbian coming-of-age film written by Lauren Pomerantz, and it plays to Johnson’s strengths—being incredibly charming, adorable, and hilarious. And in fact, it’s Johnson’s copious charisma that elevates Am I OK? from a sweet but forgettable film to one that will blow up queer film Twitter when it releases on HBO Max. (Warner Bros. and HBO Max recently acquired the film, but a release date has not yet been announced.)

