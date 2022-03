Shirley Chen wasn’t going to break with tradition. She knew that as her parents grew older, it would be her job to welcome them into her home and take care of them. The issue: Her place was bursting at the seams with her family of six. Her childhood house was similarly cramped, but it was on a larger lot—there was room to grow. Yet an expansion wasn’t in the cards; the foundation needed repairs and trying to match the original structure’s 1970s features quickly grew costly. With her parents’ permission, Chen decided to tear it down and rebuild a space fit for all eight of them. “Every architect we got quotes from said it would cost the same to build from scratch as it would to retrofit an addition,” says Chen.

