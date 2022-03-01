Osage wins district quarterfinal,Eugene beats Vienna for district title

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington. Both easily won their party’s nomination for governor on Tuesday. Abbott is...
—In his first State of the Union address, President Biden confronted Vladimir Putin's "premeditated and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine and announced the closure of U.S. airspace to Russian planes. He also discussed the high inflation the U.S. is enduring at home and his plans to bring costs down while reducing the country's deficits.
WASHINGTON/KYIV/KHARKIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame. With Moscow having failed in its aim of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) hammered President Biden for his “weakness on the world stage” in the Republican response to Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night. Reynolds, speaking from Des Moines, touched on Russia’s unfolding invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s “disastrous” withdrawal from...
The U.S. government is banning Russian planes and airlines from American airspace amid Moscow's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The orders from the U.S. Department of Transportation and its Federal Aviation Administration include "aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, a person who is a citizen of Russia. This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights."
The protection offered by two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children declined during the Omicron wave, but a booster shot helped, suggests a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examining data from health care facilities across 10 states. The study's authors chalked up much...
The crippling sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are already wreaking havoc on the lives of ordinary Russians, who can only expect things to worsen in the days and weeks ahead, experts say. The measures announced by the U.S. and its allies over the weekend include targeting...
(CNN) — The man who fatally shot three of his children and another adult at a Sacramento church Monday night before killing himself has been identified as 39-year-old David Mora Rojas, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's office. His three daughters have been identified as 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez,...
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading force had been killed as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war against Ukraine hit the one-week mark. Zelensky vowed that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that appeared to be Putin's strategy.
