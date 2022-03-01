ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Syracuse (Senior Night)

By Isaac Schade
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 1 day ago

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s thrilling 88-79 overtime victory over Syracuse on Senior Night.

Highlights:

Condensed Game:

First, a quick update: Isaac Schade is now the host of Locked On Tar Heels, a daily podcast on the Locked On Network talking all things UNC. It releases in both an audio format and a video format. Click on the links below to check it out and please subscribe to help spread the word!

Now to the Quick Hitters:

  • For the fourth straight game (and second straight Saturday-Monday turnaround) Carolina did what they needed to hold serve in “can’t lose” situations to preserve their NCAA Tournament aspirations. The Heels feel good about where they’re at, but a win at Duke on Saturday would seal the deal.
  • Before we get to the NCAA Tournament though, we have to turn our attention to the ACC Tournament. This win assured Carolina a top-four seed and double-bye in next weekend's conference tournament in Brooklyn. They will start play on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
  • Carolina won this game but perhaps a better descriptor is “survived”. Carolina survived a career game from Syracuse’s Cole Swider who poured in 36 points (one off the Smith Center record for an opponent) before fouling out in overtime due to what was a tactical error from Jim Boeheim.
  • Senior Night got off to a great start, honoring Leaky Black, Brady Manek, and Ryan McAdoo. As is tradition, McAdoo had the opportunity to start, and did so in place of Caleb Love. Unfortunately the start of the game itself was not rainbows and roses – Syracuse jumped out to a 9-0 lead and ultimately hit their first six shots. The Heels fought back though and eventually tied the game at 24, took a 29-28 lead, and didn’t trail again in the first half.
  • Despite the Senior Night festivities, Leaky Black’s playing status was in question due to his hyperextended right knee suffered on Saturday at NC State. Thank goodness he was able to play tonight because Carolina does not win this game without perhaps the most complete Danny Green-ish two-way performances of his career. He had near triple-double numbers – eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists, plus three blocks, a steal, and just two turnovers. He hit two three-pointers as Carolina was fighting to get back in the game after Syracuse’s opening 9-0 run. Perhaps most importantly, Black limited Buddy Boeheim to “just” 14 points on 5-13 shooting. 14 might not seem like being limited, but Boeheim is second in the ACC with 19 points a game.
  • Caleb Love had a rough shooting night. And I mean bad. He hit his first attempt of the game after checking in for Ryan McAdoo and it looked like it might be a Caleb Love night. But then he hit just one of his next 13 shots. Until closing time. Over the course of the final 7:23 (end of regulation and overtime) he took five shots and made four of them, including three threes. The first of those threes gave the Heels a one-point lead with 2:23 to go. The second was a deeeeeeep three with just eight ticks left to give the Heels a two-point lead and seemingly the win. It wasn’t, as Joe Girard hit a baseline jumper on the other end to send the game to overtime.
  • Overtime began with Carolina running off eight in a row which mirrored the way Syracuse began regulation. Given the Tar Heels’ free throw capability this season, that eight-point cushion was more than enough.
  • How many times this season has Caleb Love overcome an otherwise poor shooting night to hit a massive shot in the closing minutes? It’s been impressive to watch.
  • Not only was Love not deterred from shooting late in the game, but he also didn’t allow his poor shooting to affect his floor game. The sophomore guard finished with three assists and ZERO turnovers.
  • Love’s assists and lack of turnovers helped set the tone for the rest of the team. UNC had just eight turnovers, their fewest since the first Duke matchup. Additionally, Carolina had their highest assist percentage of the season: 21 assists on 29 made baskets (72.4%). The previous high was 67.9% against Virginia.
  • So many Tar Heels contributed in massive ways that we’re just getting to Armando Bacot’s yet-again heroic achievements. Tonight’s double-double tied him with Brice Johnson for the most ever by a Tar Heel in a single season (23). Bacot started slow, but bided his time and ultimately finished the game with 17 points and 18 rebounds.
  • Believe it or not, Bacot has grabbed 15 or more rebounds in four straight games and is now only 20 away from becoming just the second-ever Tar Heel to reach 400 in a single season.
  • Strange bench rotation tonight (or lack thereof): Outside of Ryan McAdoo starting the game for Senior Night, Puff Johnson was the only regular bench player to see the court. No Kerwin Walton. No Dontrez Styles. No D’Marco Dunn. Bacot, Manek, Black, and Davis each played over 40 minutes. Thankfully though, Syracuse also had four players over 40 minutes, including Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim playing the entire 45.
  • Carolina has a streak of nine straight games in which they’ve missed no more than five free throws. What an asset the Tar Heels’ free throw shooting has been this season.
  • Against the Syracuse zone (which looked like they were working to close off the high post more than usual tonight) Carolina would need to be crisp with their passing and shoot well from three. We’ve already talked about the assist numbers, but the three-point shooting was thankfully there as well. UNC hit 14 of their 36 attempts, which will win you a lot of college basketball games.
  • One of the luxuries for this Tar Heel team is multiple passers with height equipped to operate out of the high post against Syracuse’s zone. Leaky Black, Brady Manek, and Armando Bacot are each more than capable of doing so. They proved it tonight combining for 12 assists and just two turnovers.
  • The first half turnaround was not instigated by Carolina starting to hit shots, but by a clear commitment to defense. That defense led to a 9-0 UNC run and a 35-28 lead. The Heels showed that same intensity in overtime. If the team could find a way to tap into that for 40 minutes on a consistent basis, we would be watching a completely different version of the 2021-22 Tar Heels.
  • Perhaps the most comical part of the evening was Joe Girard complaining that RJ Davis flopped after Girard was whistled for an offensive foul. Why comical? Because as Girard could be seen saying “flop”, you could also see Davis on the other end of the court having blood cleaned off his face by Doug Halverson. Flop indeed.
  • Carolina now has the rest of the week to rest up before traveling to Durham to ruin a retirement party on Saturday.

Box Score

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMdUU_0eRzzEO400

Hubert Davis postgame press conference

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47m8Rv_0eRzzEO400

Players postgame press conference

Armando Bacot

Caleb Love

Leaky Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqDVo_0eRzzEO400

RJ Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LnUR_0eRzzEO400

Remember to check in for Quick Hitters after every North Carolina basketball game. Next up is a road game against Duke on Saturday, March 5 to close out the regular season. Tip is at 6:00pm ET on ESPN.

LINKS

  • Subscribe to Locked On Tar Heels: Video | Audio
  • Follow us on Twitter: @SI_HEELS | @isaacschade
  • Want to receive an email with Quick Hitters and other articles from Isaac Schade? Click here. Include your name in the text of the email.
  • Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Comments / 0

Related
AllSyracue

Cole Swider Highlights at North Carolina

Cole Swider tried to help Syracuse basketball ruin North Carolina's senior night with a 36 point effort on 14-21 shooting including 7-11 from three point range. It did not work, however, as the Tar Heels squeaked out an overtime victory 88-79. Still, it was Swider's best performance in an Orange uniform. You can watch highlights of his outing in the video above.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
WETM

Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB at UNC

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse closes a five-game-in-ten-days stretch tonight when they take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. SU, who has lost back-to-back games, fell to Duke Saturday in front of the biggest crowd in all of college basketball this season. Despite 23 points from Buddy Boeheim, the Orange could not keep up with Duke who made 15 threes and shot 54% from the floor. Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) has two games left in the regular season. If they fail to win one of those games, they will have their first losing regular season under Jim Boeheim.
SYRACUSE, NY
Miami Herald

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina

Matchup: Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) at North Carolina (21-8, 13-5) Location: Dean Smith Center (Durham, NC) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, February 28th. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 21.6% chance to win. Series History: North Carolina leads the all-time series 14-6. However, Syracuse has won two of the last...
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

NBA Tar Heels: Week 19 Review / Week 20 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from February 24-27 and looking ahead to games from February 28 through March 6. There...
NBA
charlottenews.net

North Carolina tops Syracuse in OT to keep ACC title hopes alive

Brady Manek scored 22 points and North Carolina posted the first eight points of overtime to beat Syracuse 88-79 on Monday night in Chapel Hill, N.C., keeping alive its hopes to finish atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. In order to gain a share of the ACC title, North Carolina (22-8,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Caleb Love
Person
Brice Johnson
Tri-City Herald

Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

Syracuse had a one point lead and the ball with under 20 seconds left, but a miscue on the out of bounds play ultimately led to overtime which North Carolina dominated. The Tar Heels beat the Orange 88-79 despite 36 points from Cole Swider. Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Syracuse vs. North Carolina, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Syracuse Orange will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in college basketball action on Monday night from the Dean Smith Center. Syracuse will be looking to bounce back after two straight losses with the most recent being a blowout loss to Duke 97-72 in their last game. As for UNC, they come into tonight’s matchup on a three-game winning streak and will look to make it four when they take their home court tonight.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

March Madness 2022: North Carolina avoids bubble nightmare with OT win over Syracuse

North Carolina entered Monday night's game against Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament projected field by the thinnest of margins, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm. And thanks to point guard Caleb Love, who went off late, the Tar Heels were able to skirt a potentially disastrous home loss, outlasting Syracuse in overtime, 88-79, avoiding at March Madness bubble nightmare.
SYRACUSE, NY
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SCSU women's basketball falls short in NSIC title game

SIOUX FALLS — St. Cloud State women's basketball saw their 12-game win streak come to an end Tuesday night, losing 62-39 to Minnesota-Duluth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship game. The Bulldogs led the entire way, jumping out to a 35-13 lead at halftime after the Huskies shot 20 percent from the floor through the opening 20 minutes. SCSU only managed five points in the second quarter. ...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina Basketball#Unc#Syracuse#The Locked#The Quick Hitters#The Ncaa Tournament#The Smith Center#Leaky Black#Nc State
WYFF4.com

South Carolina fends off Missouri on Senior NIght

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (South Carolina Athletics)The South Carolina men's basketball team defeated Missouri, 73-69, on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena. Jermaine Couisnard and Devin Carter led the way for the Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) with 17 points apiece. Carter also collected a team-high eight rebounds, nearly capturing his second career double-double.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
WLTX.com

A successful Senior Night for South Carolina basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Freshman Devin Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jermaine Couisnard also scored 17 points with seven assists and South Carolina beat Missouri 73-69. South Carolina was ahead 51-40 with 9:56 left but only made two of its next 10 shots as Missouri got within 58-55 at 2:22. Carter ended South Carolina’s three minute field-goal drought with a three-point play with 1:20 left for a 63-59 lead.
COLUMBIA, SC
AllTarHeels

AllTarHeels

Raleigh, NC
114
Followers
212
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTarHeels is a FanNation channel covering University of North Carolina athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy