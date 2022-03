It was supposed to be a cakewalk for Daniel Berger. And if not that, it surely wasn’t supposed to get as close as it did as fast as it did at The Honda Classic on Sunday. But here we are, discussing Sepp Straka’s first-ever win on the PGA Tour and Berger’s early implosion that brought the rest of the field back into the mix on the Champion Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO