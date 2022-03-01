ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific County, WA

Flood Watch issued for Willapa Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-28 13:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
County
Pacific County, WA
State
Washington State
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 07:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Extreme Weather
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Winter storm dumps multiple inches of snow on the Northeast

An ongoing winter storm that’s made its way across the nation this week has dumped multiple inches of snow on the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions are forecast to improve overnight as the system moves off the New England coast. By Friday afternoon, Maine reported the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam; Rutherford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Smithville, Carthage, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Watertown, Baxter and Gordonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 09:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Olympics WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET Scattered snow showers will continue today, but only light additional accumulation is expected. Snow levels will rise significantly tonight and Monday.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 18:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Shenandoah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch in the valleys and up to two tenths of an inch on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. Kaskaskia River at Carlyle TW. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Tuesday was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Valley City 14.0 14.0 Tue 8 pm 14.1 14.2 14.2 14.1 14.0
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Dubuque and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 09:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1030 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington South Fork Stillaguamish River Near Granite Falls affecting Snohomish County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain has ended and remaining showers will diminish today, allowing the some rivers to recede. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillaguamish River At Arlington. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will locally spill over its banks. Minor flooding around Silvana will occur including over Pioneer Highway. A stage of 14 feet on the Stillaguamish River corresponds roughly to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:55 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:55 AM PST Tuesday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river crested and is expected fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 11/18/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy