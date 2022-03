Another college football season came and went, and it played out almost exactly like many expected. The SEC got two teams — Alabama and Georgia — into the College Football Playoff and they ended up crossing paths into the national championship game. In that game, the Bulldogs outlasted the Crimson Tide, winning their first title since 1980. And now with that in the rearview mirror, fans are already looking ahead to the 2022 season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO