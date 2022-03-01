ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota restarting Japan plants after malware hits supplier

By YURI KAGEYAMA
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1ApW_0eRzxzMR00
Japan Toyota FILE - The Toyota logo on a dealership is seen in Manchester, N.H. on Aug. 15, 2019. Toyota plan to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa)

TOKYO — (AP) — Toyota plans to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier.

The supplier, Kojima Industries Corp., said Tuesday it had found a virus in its computer server. Details were under investigation, it said.

The two companies had worked out alternative ways to carry on with manufacturing even though the server problem was not yet resolved, said Toyota Motor Corp. spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto.

Kojima supplies Toyota with many items including air-conditioning, steering wheel components and other parts for vehicles’ interiors and exteriors. The physical mechanics of production were not affected by the virus, according to the company, which like many parts suppliers is based in Toyota city in central Japan.

The Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Tuesday the problem was ransomware.

Kojima said “a threatening message” was confirmed Saturday along with a virus in a computer file. It would not say if it was ransomware. The Aichi Prefectural police were also investigating.

The server problem was partly solved by Sunday but the company decided it needed an extra day to get the overall computer system going, according to Kojima.

Toyota decided on Monday to halt all 28 lines at Toyota’s Japan plants for all of Tuesday.

Hino Motors, a Toyota group truck maker, said two of its factories in Japan were also affected.

Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota affiliate that makes small cars, also stopped production at its plant for the same reason. Whether production will resume Wednesday will be decided later Tuesday, it said in a statement.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Cargo Ship Goes Down With Hold Full of German Automobiles

After two weeks of smoldering in the Atlantic Ocean, a cargo ship loaded with several thousand German automobiles has sunk. Packed with over 4,000 vehicles from Volkswagen Group, the Felicity Ace (pictured) originally gained notoriety for being a successful fire rescue mission conducted in open waters. But it was later revealed that a large number of the cars onboard were higher-end products from brands like Audi, Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini — making the salvage operation that followed likewise engaging.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Group#Malware#Vehicles#Ap#Kojima Industries Corp#Toyota Motor Corp#Japanese#Hino Motors#Daihatsu Motor Co#The Associated Press
Andrei Tapalaga

China Might Steal $100 Million American Fighter Jet Sunk in the Chinese Sea

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIWikimedia Commons. Recently a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet had a small “mishap” during take-off and it ended up sinking into the Chinese sea. The pilot got out ok, but now on the ocean bed of China sits a jet fighter that is estimated to value over $100 million. The fighter jet was from the USS Carl Vinson carrier and it was preparing to go out for military practice, but something went wrong with the electrical systems and ended up crashing on the deck and landing in water.
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Daily Mail

Taiwan scrambles fighter planes as nine Chinese aircraft enter its air defence zone on the day Russia invades Ukraine

Taiwan's air force scrambled its fighter planes on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone on the day Russian invaded Ukraine. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of regular similar missions by the Chinese air force over the last two years, though the aircraft do not get close to Taiwan itself.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

Tesla's China Factory Cranking Out Exports Ahead Of Local Sales

We already know that Tesla is cranking out loads of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai, China. In fact, the automaker had proven it has the capacity to produce many more vehicles per year than Tesla originally guided. The factory in China has actually seen so much success, Tesla has officially announced that it's now the company's primary export hub.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Carmaker Toyota Shuts Down in Japan (Literally)

Anyone clicking on to the Kojima Industries' website Monday was greeted with the same message: "This site can't be reached." Kojima Industries, a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components for Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report , said it was the target of some kind of cyber attack.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford patents magnetic truck bed

Ford is looking to patent a magnetic truck bed, according to a patent application first spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in January, the application describes embedding magnets in pickup beds to help secure loads. Between four and six magnets could be used, according to drawings included with the patent application.
CARS
Reuters

Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 bln in assets

HOUSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy