Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, ILB Patrick Queen have hilarious Twitter exchange about potentially playing in London

The last time the Baltimore Ravens played a football game in London, England, things did not go as planned for the purple and black. They got destroyed at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 by the final score of 44-7, and had to take a long flight back after a disappointing loss.

Although Baltimore isn’t scheduled to host an international game in 2022, they could still play in either London or Munich, Germany since some of their opponents will be hosting games abroad. On Monday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and inside linebacker Patrick Queen had a hilarious Twitter exchange about whether they want to go to London.

The back-and-forth seems to be all in good fun, but there would be a long flight in store if the team were to have to travel all the way to London for one of their away games. However, Humphrey proposes his solution to Queen’s lack of enthusiasm to be on a plane, saying it could provide him with time to bond with his teammates.