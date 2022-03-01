ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Saint Rose’s campaign ends in quarters at Bentley

By David Alexander
 1 day ago

Waltham, M.A. ( NEWS10 ) – The College of Saint Rose had its 2021-22 season draw to a close with tonight’s 93-65 Northeast-10 Conference Championship Quarterfinal setback at Bentley. The Falcons will now host Saint Anselm in a semifinal Thursday after the Hawks advanced with this evening’s 81-79 (OT) win at New Haven.

Bentley (20-4), which is ranked #20 in the most recent NABC Coaches National Poll and #13 in the D2SIDA Media Poll, shot 53.0 percent (35-for-66) from the floor, including 48.4 percent (15-for-31) from the arc, and held the Golden Knights (14-12) to 23.5 percent (4-for-17) shooting from long range to improve to 13-1 at home.

Freshman guard Tray Alexander scored a career-high 24 points and freshman forward Shane O’Dell finished with 16 points and five rebounds to pace Saint Rose (14-12).

Graduate student guard Jordan Mello-Klein finished with 22 points to lead five Falcons in twin-figures scoring. He also pulled down nine rebounds and handed out five assists.

Bentley took control by jumping out to an 18-5 lead eight minutes into the ballgame and walked in the locker room up 46-20 at the break. The Falcons maintained a 20-point advantage throughout the final 20 minutes.

Notes: Saint Rose had its four game win streak snapped tonight…O’Dell was named the NE10 Rookie of the Year and a second-team All-Conference pick today…Fifth year guard Adam Anderson wound up his career 16th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,343 career points.

Saint Rose in the NE10 Championship: The Golden Knights have now advanced to the NE10 Championship in 18 of their 22 years of league membership although the tournament was canceled last year. Saint Rose has made seven semifinal appearances (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, and 2017) and advanced to the 2007 championship game that Bentley won 71-61. The Golden Knights most recent appearance prior to this year came in 2017-18 when they fell 68-65 in a quarterfinal encounter at Bentley. Saint Rose garnered an NCAA berth that season as well, advancing to the East Regional semifinal.

