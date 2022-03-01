ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

AREA ROUNDUP: Warriors double up Falcons in opener

restorationnewsmedia.com
 1 day ago

Ready or not, 3-A Quad County Conference boys tennis teams...

restorationnewsmedia.com

restorationnewsmedia.com

Wilson Prep rolls into 4th round at Pender’s expense

Ever since the NCHSAA basketball playoffs began last week, the Wilson Prep boys have been playing li... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Bruins ousted by Farmville Central in 3rd round

FARMVILLE — It wasn’t like the Beddingfield High varsity girls basketball team didn’t know what it w... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FARMVILLE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Elite 8: Lady Rams racking up road wins, charge into 4th round

The Starmount girls basketball team was all smiles after its 42-36 win over Uwharrie Charter Academy on Saturday evening in Asheboro. Now 13-11, the Lady Rams advance to the Western Regionals for the first time in school history. The Starmount Girls basketball team is certainly making the most of its...
ASHEBORO, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Tigers subdue determined North Duplin 48-30

Wilson Prep varsity girls basketball coach Corwin Woodard assures he has warned his unbeaten Tigers ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
Taos News

Lady Tigers sweep district

The Lady Tigers swept the 4A-2 district division (8-0) with their win against the Moriarty Lady Pintos on Friday Feb. 25. The first quarter was a defensive chess battle between the two teams that Taos narrowly edged with a 7-5 lead. From thereon the Lady Tigers managed to keep Moriarty at bay with stifling defense and debilitating transition offense as they built a 15 point lead, 32-17.
TAOS, NM
restorationnewsmedia.com

Falls Lake Firebirds wins third round in overtime

CREEDMOOR — “What a game,” coach Brad Thompson said after the 64-59 overtime win over the Perquimans... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CREEDMOOR, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Early madness: Top 6 teams lose on same day for 1st time

The madness arrived early this year. An unpredictable college basketball season took an unprecedente... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Warriors come up short in 3rd-round test vs. Seventy-First

Maybe it took all the Hunt High players had to fight their way out of a 13-point deficit in the firs... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Lady Firebirds down East Wake

CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy wasted no time in dispatching the East Wake Eagles 54-35 in the secon... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CREEDMOOR, NC
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Area Calendar, Feb. 28-March 1

Monday, February 28 College Men’s Basketball Conference Carolinas tournament, second round — Lees-Mc... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Tigers send Warriors packing, advance to 1-A final four

Throughout the course of what’s been a stellar season for the Wilson Prep boys basketball team in pu... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Demons no-hit Bunn in 20-0 opening romp

Opening day couldn’t have gone much better for the Fike High varsity baseball team Tuesday as pitche... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BASEBALL
restorationnewsmedia.com

FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks

Florida State’s Parker Messick won ACC pitcher and freshman of the year honors last season and he ha... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BASEBALL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Falls Lake advances with win

CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy won its first state playoff girls basketball game with a 52-27 thrash... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CREEDMOOR, NC

