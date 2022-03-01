AREA ROUNDUP: Warriors double up Falcons in opener

Ever since the NCHSAA basketball playoffs began last week, the Wilson Prep boys have been playing li... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Four Barton College pitchers combined to shut out visiting Catawba (4-8) in a nonconference softball... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FARMVILLE — It wasn’t like the Beddingfield High varsity girls basketball team didn’t know what it w... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Starmount girls basketball team was all smiles after its 42-36 win over Uwharrie Charter Academy on Saturday evening in Asheboro. Now 13-11, the Lady Rams advance to the Western Regionals for the first time in school history. The Starmount Girls basketball team is certainly making the most of its...
Wilson Prep varsity girls basketball coach Corwin Woodard assures he has warned his unbeaten Tigers ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Lady Tigers swept the 4A-2 district division (8-0) with their win against the Moriarty Lady Pintos on Friday Feb. 25. The first quarter was a defensive chess battle between the two teams that Taos narrowly edged with a 7-5 lead. From thereon the Lady Tigers managed to keep Moriarty at bay with stifling defense and debilitating transition offense as they built a 15 point lead, 32-17.
CREEDMOOR — “What a game,” coach Brad Thompson said after the 64-59 overtime win over the Perquimans... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The madness arrived early this year. An unpredictable college basketball season took an unprecedente... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Maybe it took all the Hunt High players had to fight their way out of a 13-point deficit in the firs... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Both varsity girls soccer teams from 3-A Quad County Conference rivals Hunt and Fike kicked off thei... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy wasted no time in dispatching the East Wake Eagles 54-35 in the secon... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
The UW-Eau Claire softball team opened its season with three victories in four tries at the Mankato Dome over the weekend. The Blugolds defeated Gustavus Adolphus, Bethany Lutheran and Hamline. They fell to St. Benedict. The pitching staff teamed up for two shutouts in the four games. UW-Stout went 1-3...
Monday, February 28 College Men’s Basketball Conference Carolinas tournament, second round — Lees-Mc... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Throughout the course of what’s been a stellar season for the Wilson Prep boys basketball team in pu... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Opening day couldn’t have gone much better for the Fike High varsity baseball team Tuesday as pitche... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Michigan high school boys basketball season heads into its final week, with teams trying to build momentum toward the playoffs. For upcoming games, fans can stream by clicking on the NFHS digital network link.
Florida State’s Parker Messick won ACC pitcher and freshman of the year honors last season and he ha... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy won its first state playoff girls basketball game with a 52-27 thrash... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Comments / 0