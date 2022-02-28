ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens could play in international game during 2022 season

 7 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens aren’t going to be hosting an international game during the 2022 season. However, despite that they could very well be playing in one.

There are multiple teams on Baltimore’s 2022 schedule that are slated to play abroad in the international series, and because of that the Ravens could find themselves traveling to either London, England or Munich, Germany. The last time that Baltimore traveled overseas to play was in 2017, when they lost in blowout fashion to the Jacksonville Jaguars by the final score of 44-7.

If Baltimore were to go abroad, they would have to deal with very long flights as well as adjusting to a different time zone. There are plenty of advantages and disadvantages to playing in a different country, and it will be revealed in a few months if the Ravens will be one of the teams who will be going overseas.

