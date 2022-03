Heavy rain set to lash the UK could worsen the risk of flooding and “slow down” recovery efforts following three storms which battered the nation in a week.The storms – named Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – left 1.4 million households without electricity, some for up to 72 hours, with latest figures showing just under 30,000 still without power as of Monday afternoon and residents in some areas told to evacuate.As a result, the Environment Agency has urged communities in parts of the West Midlands and the north of England, especially those along River Severn, to be prepared for significant flooding...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO