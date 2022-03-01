ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Fashion Week El Paseo returns March 19

By Jesus Reyes
 1 day ago
If you want to see what's next in the world of high-end style, you don't have to travel far to be part of the largest consumer fashion show on the west coast.

"Fashion Week El Paseo" will kick off on March 19 in Palm Desert.

After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the return marks one of the most anticipated events of the year.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the creative director and producer Susan Stein, who is also the fashion director of Palm Springs Life along with designer Keanan Duffty.

Palm Springs, CA
