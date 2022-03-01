ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China manufacturing grows weakly in February

SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing activity grew weakly in February, hampered by supply disruptions, anti-virus controls and lackluster global demand, two surveys showed Tuesday. A purchasing managers' index issued by...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

U.S. weakness was invitation to China

It could not have been scripted or set up any better: The now-closer-allied Russia and China are making moves against the United States, Ukraine, Taiwan and beyond. The goal? World dominance. We have a divided country with deliberately permitted anarchy at our southern border, rampant serious crime in our cities...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Caixin#Ap#Chinese#Pmi
insideevs.com

Tesla's China Factory Cranking Out Exports Ahead Of Local Sales

We already know that Tesla is cranking out loads of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai, China. In fact, the automaker had proven it has the capacity to produce many more vehicles per year than Tesla originally guided. The factory in China has actually seen so much success, Tesla has officially announced that it's now the company's primary export hub.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
POTUS
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Herald

Toyota restarting Japan plants after malware hits supplier

TOKYO -- Toyota plans to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier. The supplier, Kojima Industries Corp., said Tuesday it had found a virus in its computer server. Details were under investigation, it said.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy