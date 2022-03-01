ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paige And WWE Hall Of Famer Upset Over WWE 2K22 Snub

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of Monday’s WWE 2K22 roster reveal, Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Medusa) have called out WWE for snubbing them from the upcoming videogame. Paige tweeted @WWEgames with the message “where tf am I?”. Later, Paige would also...

wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Why WWE Star Has Been Missing From TV

It could have worked. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit tricky to find something for everyone to do. That can create quite a few problems and some of them seem to involve WWE just not having any kind of an idea to give to a wrestler. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again and has been the case for the last several months now.
WWE
PWMania

What Cody Rhodes Told DDP About His AEW Departure

While speaking to Fightful.com, Diamond Dallas Page provided details about a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes in regards to Cody’s departure from AEW:. “Cody called me two days before. He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’
WWE
Zelina Vega
Paige
wrestlinginc.com

New Champion Crowned On Tonight’s WWE RAW, Top Star Turns Heel

Finn Balor is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Balor capture the strap by defeating Damian Priest by pinfall. Balor won the match clean, hitting the Coup de Grace for the pin to win. After the match, Priest cut a heel promo and attacked Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then launched Balor onto the announce table and left him laying to boos.
WWE
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
#Snubbing#Combat#Wwe Hall Of Famers#Legends Contract#Medusa
The Spun

NBA Owner Reveals If He Would Draft Bronny James

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has weighed in on if he would draft Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James. Cuban spoke to Sportsgrid and confirmed that it’s unlikely he’d burn a second-round pick to draft him, though it all comes down to how good he is at the time.
NBA
wrestlinginc.com

Montez Ford Seemingly Provides Randy Orton Injury Update

As reported earlier, Randy Orton may have suffered a shoulder injury on last night’s WWE RAW. The possible injury occurred when Montez Ford landed awkwardly on Orton’s shoulder while performing a frog splash. Ford would pin Orton to secure Street Profits’ victory over RK-Bro. After RAW went off...
WWE
WWE
Sports
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather gets meme treatment for ridiculous look at NBA game

Floyd Mayweather may not have worn quite enough bling to the Miami Heat game over the weekend. The legendary boxer attended the Heat’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday. Mayweather was totally iced out with what appeared to be no fewer than 187 chains around his neck.
NBA
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother' Winner Miesha Tate Apologizes to Shanna Moakler: 'I Made a Mistake' (Exclusive)

Professional fighter Miesha Tate has a lot to say about her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Tate, who won the third season of the competition, found herself in the midst of most of the drama and action in the house. In particular, Tate was at the center of a dilemma with Shanna Moakler, leading her to make some controversial comments about the reality star. After leaving the house, Tate had time to reflect on everything that went down and told PopCulture.com exclusively that she wants to take "responsibility" for what she said during her time in the competition.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE

