ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren and 12th-ranked Texas Tech had...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#K State#Kansas State#Ap#The Red Raiders
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State's Bigue Sarr named to All WAC second team

DENVER – With the conclusion of the regular season, New Mexico State forward Bigue Sarr has been recognized as a member of the All-Western Athletic Conference second team in addition to earning a spot on the WAC All-Newcomer Team, the Western Athletic Conference announced Monday. Sarr is one of eight players named to the All-WAC Second Team...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy