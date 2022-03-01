No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat Mississippi State 67-64 Saturday at Reed Arena for Senior Night. The Aggies finish the regular season on a 4 game winning streak and have won 5 of the last 6 games to move to 9-9 in conference play (20-11 overall).
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
DENVER – With the conclusion of the regular season, New Mexico State forward Bigue Sarr has been recognized as a member of the All-Western Athletic Conference second team in addition to earning a spot on the WAC All-Newcomer Team, the Western Athletic Conference announced Monday.
Sarr is one of eight players named to the All-WAC Second Team...
Adams Women’s Golf Association action is March-ing forward in the Daffodil Month. Dana Jordan’s game is already at full blossom. The veteran links’ achiever harvested the A Flight title for the feature (Low Gross on Par 5’s) during last week’s AWGA season opener. Jordan cultivated...
The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
Comments / 0