Bradley scores 30 to lift San Diego St. over Wyoming 73-66

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
 7 days ago

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Matt Bradley had a career-high...

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
DuSell lifts Wyoming over Fresno St. 68-64 in OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xavier DuSell had 21 points as Wyoming edged past Fresno State 68-64 in overtime on Saturday. Graham Ike had 16 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (24-7, 13-5 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
FRESNO, CA
Wyoming State
New Mexico State's Bigue Sarr named to All WAC second team

DENVER – With the conclusion of the regular season, New Mexico State forward Bigue Sarr has been recognized as a member of the All-Western Athletic Conference second team in addition to earning a spot on the WAC All-Newcomer Team, the Western Athletic Conference announced Monday. Sarr is one of eight players named to the All-WAC Second Team...
LAS CRUCES, NM

