Austin, TX

No. 3 Baylor beats No. 21 Texas in Frank Erwin Center finale

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to...

NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine evacuated residents from a besieged city Tuesday along the first safe corridor established with Russia since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking a grave humanitarian crisis and crippling sanctions in response from the United States and its Western allies. The Biden administration moved to ban...
POLITICS
Fox News

Calvin Ridley suspension for gambling draws ire toward NFL

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season on Monday after an investigation determined he was betting on games. Ridley, 27, was entering his fifth year with the Falcons. He only played five games during the 2021 season. He had stepped away from the game in October to focus on his mental well-being.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Russia threatens to cut major gas pipeline to Germany if US, European allies ban Russian oil imports

Russia threatened to close its main gas line to Germany, late Monday, if Western nations ban Russian oil imports. In an address on Russian state television, Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, warned that the "rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," suggesting the price per barrel could double to $300, BBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. gas prices surge to all-time high as oil costs soar

American drivers are now paying the most they've ever doled out for gasoline, with the national average reaching an all-time record of $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA. The record comes after the average price for gasoline topped $4 a gallon last week, with prices continuing to surge amid Russia's war on Ukraine. The previous all-time high for U.S. gas prices was $4.10 in July 2008, according to Bloomberg.
TRAFFIC
Fox News

COVID-19 can cause memory loss, brain shrinkage: study

COVID-19 can cause the brain to shrink, reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory, and damage areas that control the sense of smell, an Oxford University study has found. The scientists said that the effects were even seen in people who had not been hospitalized with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
