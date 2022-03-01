ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past Grambling St. 69-63

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Marcus Garrett had a career-high...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
Grambling, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Fox News

Calvin Ridley suspension for gambling draws ire toward NFL

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season on Monday after an investigation determined he was betting on games. Ridley, 27, was entering his fifth year with the Falcons. He only played five games during the 2021 season. He had stepped away from the game in October to focus on his mental well-being.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garrett

Comments / 0

Community Policy