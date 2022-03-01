ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Osceola takes down BDS to advance to State

By Joe Scanlan
KSNB Local4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTENNIAL, Neb. (KSNB) - Osceola and BDS squared off...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Huskers begin spring football practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football is back. Feb. 28 marks the first practice of 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they’ll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach. During the off-season, Nebraska replaced most of its offensive coaches by hiring four new offensive assistant...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

UNK track and field breaks records at MIAA Indoor Championships

MARYVILLE, Mo. (Press Release) - The Nebraska-Kearney track and field teams finished second (men) and seventh (women) at the 2022 MIAA Indoor Championships on Sunday at Northwest Missouri State. After having five top three finishes on Saturday, the Lopers had three more on Sunday, plus broke two school records. The...
SPORTS
NebraskaTV

GICC, Burwell claim return trips to state

AXTELL, Neb. — GICC and Burwell led the charge for those punching their ticket to state, as both the Crusaders and Longhorns are both headed back to Lincoln. GICC took care of business against Heartland, winning 61-41, while Burwell defeated Blue Hill in a neutral site game in St. Paul, 57-50.
BURWELL, NE
The Pilot-Independent

No Wrestling Wolves advancing to State ; takes third at Section 7A Meet; Whitney, Crocker both fourth

The Wrestling Wolves came up just short of having someone advance to this weekend’s State Tournament, when the best they could do was take third at Friday’s Section 7A Individual Tournament at Cass Lake-Bena School. Four Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis wrestlers did place, with two-time state participant junior Dawson McGee taking...
WALKER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bds#American Football#State#Ksnb
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

Johnson leads Loomis boys basketball to set program record

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Loomis boys basketball played for all the marbles — otherwise known as a berth in the State tournament — on Saturday in the District D1-5 title game against Kenesaw. Quinn Johnson, Nebraska’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, helped lead the Wolves to a narrow...
LOOMIS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Nebraska basketball team tops No. 23 OSU, Hoiberg’s 1st win over ranked foe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70. The Cornhuskers bested a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25, and Nebraska was 0-24 overall since beating a ranked Maryland squad during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament. C.J. Wilcher added 15 points for the Huskers, who overcame a seven-point deficit in the first half and won their second straight game.
NEBRASKA STATE
KAAL-TV

Semifinals Set for Both Section 1A, 1AA Girls Basketball

(KAALTV) - Start of March means the March Madness feeling is in the air and there are bound to be upsets. Tuesday's games at the Mayo Civic Center however did not produce any upsets as the top seeds all got victories. With the exception of the Grand Meadow/Rushford-Peterson game, all...
GRAND MEADOW, MN
Brookings Register

Lynx overpower Bobcats in second half of season finale

BROOKINGS – After the first quarter of the game left a sweet taste in the mouths of the Bobcats, the final three quarters turned sour for Brookings in the final game for the Bobcats of the 2021-2022 season. Brookings held a lead of 18-16 after the first quarter and was tied at 20 a few minutes into the second quarter but Brandon Valley outscored the Bobcats 52-19 the final 21 minutes and ran away with a 72-39 win over Brookings in boys' basketball on Monday night in Bob Jostad Gymnasium at Brookings High School.
BROOKINGS, SD
KSNB Local4

Amherst boys basketball dominates St. Cecilia, advances to State

AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the eight- and nine-seed in Amherst on Tuesday night, as the Broncos welcomed in Hastings St. Cecilia for the C2-8 District Final. Amherst started hot and pulled away in the second half, as they win 62-45. The Broncos advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
AMHERST, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island Senior High falls to Lincoln Northeast in Class A, District 6 Tournament

LINCOLN — Lincoln Northeast learned from its mistakes to advance to its third district final in the past four years Monday night on its home court. Exactly one month after squandering an 11-point fourth-quarter lead to Grand Island, the Rockets made sure to hold on tight when a similar situation played out down the stretch of an A-6 semifinal.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Eight teams punch tickets to state in Class A girls basketball

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West won the most dramatic game, a buzzer-beater against the two-time defending champs, Pius X. The T-Birds won 38-36, Pius X still makes the field as a wildcard. Other winners include Bellevue East 43-39 against Millard North, Omaha Central 59-43 against Millard West, Millard South...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy