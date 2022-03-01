Osceola takes down BDS to advance to State

BROOKINGS – After the first quarter of the game left a sweet taste in the mouths of the Bobcats, the final three quarters turned sour for Brookings in the final game for the Bobcats of the 2021-2022 season. Brookings held a lead of 18-16 after the first quarter and was tied at 20 a few minutes into the second quarter but Brandon Valley outscored the Bobcats 52-19 the final 21 minutes and ran away with a 72-39 win over Brookings in boys' basketball on Monday night in Bob Jostad Gymnasium at Brookings High School.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO