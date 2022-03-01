ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Wyden, colleagues urge Biden to release oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize gas prices

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- In an effort to combat a sharp rise in oil prices amid Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and colleagues on Monday urged President Biden to stabilize gas prices and help working families by releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve....

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Washington Times

Democrats urge Biden to counter pain at pump with more foreign oil production

Congressional Democrats want to counter rising fuel costs spurred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine with more oil production, but they’re looking overseas, not at home. A dozen Senate and House Democrats urged President Biden to take three steps to counter market volatility: restricting U.S. petroleum exports; releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and using “diplomatic pressure to encourage global oil producers to ramp up their output.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Refining#Petroleum#Ktvz#D Ore#Oregonians#Americans#The Energy Department
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy