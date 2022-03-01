ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Country diary: The sheep’s demise is good news for the ravenous locals

By Mark Cocker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kykl1_0eRzqy9p00
Common Raven (Corvus corax) perched on sheep carcass, Grands Causses, Cevennes National Park, France<br>H890FT Common Raven (Corvus corax) perched on sheep carcass, Grands Causses, Cevennes National Park, France Photograph: Minden Pictures/Alamy

Given their exposure to the most miserable conditions, particularly the relentlessly waterlogged ground and overgrazed sward, I’m surprised that the dead sheep on nearby fields numbered just four last month. One upside to this mortality was that the local ravens made light weather of a sodden winter.

“From a worm to a whale” is the phrase that best summarises the astonishing prey range taken by the world’s largest songbird. A scour of my library, however, threw up two delicious titbits that I’ve never previously encountered: vulture vomit and an American passage that talked of ravens “fighting for the steaming dung as soon as dropped by dogs”.

Related: Country diary: riveting ravens in silhouette

This same book also described one of my favourite birds as a “filthy feeder”. Yet the thing that struck me from hours of watching ravens is the complexity of their behaviour around food. Out of a maximum of 24 birds, there were rarely more than four or five on the carcass at once. The others hopped about comically, or played with pieces of windblown vegetation, or circled overhead, sometimes in sonorous voice, and partaking of closely synchronised pair-bonding flights.

Vultures will famously gorge until an individual can be too heavy to take off and must rest overnight. But the ravens seemed far more fastidious. There was generally little aggression, which was presumably mediated by some lovely moments of dominance display. Individuals occasionally puffed out their splendid throat hackles and raised over each eye a stiff ridge of black plumelets, which made the whole head look disproportionately enormous and gave to it odd associations with military costume.

Another notable detail was the period spent resting after each visit to the carcass, when birds sat on adjacent posts as they processed the contents of their presumably full crop. For all this there was no doubting their ravenous purpose. There was one glorious moment when snow in huge flakes raked the landscape and swept through my telescope image like heavy static on an electric screen. Beyond it, I could just make out ravens beautifully aligned in the lea of a swollen sheep’s belly, but tugging and jabbing with flint beaks as they sheltered from the elements.

• Country Diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Sheep#Ravenous#Birds#Diary#Cevennes National Park#Minden Pictures Alamy#American#Vultures
New York Post

Hunters slaughter hundreds of fenced-in animals, sparking outrage

It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
Outdoor Life

Massachusetts Shed Hunter Discovers Buck That Was Half-Eaten by Coyotes, But Still Alive

When Patrick Guyette went for a walk in the central Massachusetts woods on a cold, snowy afternoon in early January, the bowhunter was hoping to maybe find a couple of early sheds lying around. He found more than just a pair of antlers, however, when he stumbled upon a bloody scene that reminded him of just how unforgiving the natural word can appear: On an iced-over pound, a mortally wounded buck was lying in a pool of its own blood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy