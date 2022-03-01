The Flash: The West-Allen Kids Return in New "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" Photos

If you haven't been following the Scarlet Speedster in his DC Comic, the main hero of Central City has gone through some changes recently, with Barry Allen deciding to hop into multiverse adventures while leaving the crime-fighting on Earth One to his protege, Wally West. West himself underwent some big changes as a part of the New 52 and Rebirth storylines, and it seems as though DC might be planting the seeds for another Flash to enter into the ranks of the Speed Force via a very unexpected place as a female speedster has been born.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO