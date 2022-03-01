Lights, bearings are common problems on boat trailers

>PA Fish And Boat Commission Wants To Crack Down On Nighttime Bowfishing Problems. (Lancaster County, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission wants to crack down on problems caused by nighttime bowfishing, which has become very popular on the lower Susquehanna River. Colonel Clyde Warner, director of the agency's Bureau of Law Enforcement, says the biggest complaint is the number of houses being lit up from this activity and excessive noise from the generators that power the special lights. At their annual winter meeting last month, the Fish and Boat Commission members gave preliminary approval to three new rules aimed at bowfishing including two that would deal with the lighting and noise problems. The proposals also would make bowfishing, spearing and gigging illegal on all special regulation trout waters.
Comments / 0