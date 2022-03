What’s curious about shad flies is that no one is convinced that migrating shad even eat the dang things. At least, not this time of year. The hickory shad run is heating up on nearby rivers, and when it’s good it is epically good. The fish run to the first set of rapids and ball up, and on a good day you can catch 50 on shad flies swung deep and downstream. Shad tend to stick to the bottom of the river, so the flies are heavy—weighted with dumbbell eyes or tungsten beads—and we cast them with fast-sinking lines. The whole business feels like chucking a wet cat. The thinking goes that shad strike the gaudily colored flies out of instinct, or frustration, or some behavioral tic whose original provenance is lost to time. What’s for sure is that they love a gaudy fly, and don’t seem to care much whether it’s neat and trim or as disheveled as a slept-in camp bunk.

