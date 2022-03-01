ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Singapore court urged to show 'mercy' to disabled man on death row

By Martin Abbugao, Mohd RASFAN, Roslan RAHMAN
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boeJh_0eRzoccz00
Supporters say Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking 43 grams of heroin into Singapore, has an IQ of 69, a level recognised as a disability /AFP/File

Singapore's top court was Tuesday urged to show "mercy" as it heard the last-ditch appeal of a Malaysian man facing execution despite criticism from supporters who say he is mentally disabled.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small amount of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drugs laws, and handed a then mandatory death sentence the following year.

He was finally scheduled to be hanged in November but the plan sparked criticism due to concerns he has intellectual disabilities, with the European Union and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it.

The 34-year-old lodged a final appeal and, after several delays, Singapore's Court of Appeal on Tuesday heard the challenge.

His lawyer Violet Netto urged the judges to show "mercy" by allowing Nagaenthran to undergo an independent psychiatric assessment.

She asked that the defence team be given "adequate time" to locate psychiatrists for the examination, adding it was against international law to execute mentally disabled people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHHI7_0eRzoccz00
Lawyer Violet Netto (R, arriving at the Supreme Court in Singapore) called on the judges to show mercy and allow Nagaenthran to undergo an independent psychiatric assessment /AFP

But prosecutor Wong Woon Kwong opposed the move and said the defence was seeking to delay proceedings, accusing them of "abusing the process of this court".

Tuesday's proceedings ended without a verdict being issued, and a ruling will be handed down at a later date, which is still to be decided.

Nagaenthran was in court for the hearing, which took place with social distancing measures in place to cut the risk of coronavirus infections, and with heavy security.

The appeal was supposed to take place months ago but was delayed after Nagaenthran contracted Covid-19.

Campaigners fear chances of success are slim. If Nagaenthran is hanged, it would be the first execution in Singapore since 2019.

Concerns are also growing that his hanging will be the first in a series in the coming months, with activists warning that authorities gearing up to execute three other drug traffickers.

- 'Spare him' -

Ahead of Tuesday's hearing, Nagaenthran's sister Sarmila Dharmalingam told AFP the family was "stressed and frightened thinking of my brother's current situation".

Speaking from the family home in Malaysia, she urged the Singapore government to "spare him from the gallows, give him a second chance".

Rights groups have been ratcheting up pressure, with Amnesty International urging Singapore to spare Nagaenthran and "prevent a travesty of justice".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3HUy_0eRzoccz00
Singapore maintains the death penalty for several offences, including drug trafficking and murder, and insists it has helped to keep the city-state one of Asia's safest places /AFP

"Executing someone whose mental disabilities may impede an effective defence runs counter to international law, and so does the use of this punishment for drug-related offences and its mandatory imposition," the group said.

Nagaenthran was arrested at the age of 21 after a bundle of heroin weighing around 43 grams (one and a half ounces) -- equivalent to about three tablespoons -- was found strapped to his thigh as he sought to enter Singapore.

Supporters say he has an IQ of 69 -- a level recognised as a disability -- and was coerced into committing the crime.

But authorities have defended the decision to press ahead with the hanging, saying that legal rulings had found he "knew what he was doing" at the time of the offence.

The city-state maintains the death penalty for several offences, including drug trafficking and murder, and insists it has helped to keep Singapore one of Asia's safest places.

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

2 on death row in Singapore lose appeal, renew legal bid

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Two death row inmates in Singapore lost another appeal Wednesday against their pending execution on the grounds they were mentally disabled, but their family filed a fresh legal bid to save them. Lawyer M.Ravi said Singapore’s High Court rejected an application to review the...
ASIA
Houston Chronicle

Pakistan court sentences man to death over woman's beheading

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court sentenced a man from a prominent industrialist family to death on Thursday, after finding him guilty of beheading a childhood friend who had refused to marry him. The ruling will likely be appealed. Zahir Jaffar's killing of Noor Mukadam last year shocked the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistan court sentences man to death for beheading daughter of former diplomat for spurning marriage offer

A Pakistani court has sentenced a man to death for beating, raping and beheading a 27-year-year woman who refused his offer of marriage.Noor Muqaddam was the daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Muqaddam. Her family expressed satisfaction over the verdict.On 20 July 2021, the convict Zahir Jaffer, who is the son of one of Pakistan’s richest families, beat, raped and beheaded her because she had turned down his marriage proposal.Jaffer, 30, had held her hostage in his family home in capital Islamabad for two days after she had refused to marry him.After the news of her beheading became public, there was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Vice

Pakistan’s Biggest Social Media Star Was Murdered by Her Brother. Now, He’s a Free Man.

In the summer of 2016, Pakistan’s “Kim Kardashian” was found strangled to death in her home in the outskirts of the country’s Multan city. Days before, the model and social media star Qandeel Baloch had appealed to the state for police protection from death threats she was receiving online. The 26-year-old was frequently targeted by online abuse because her content was seen as too “risque” in the conservative Muslim country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Disability#Capital Punishment#Afp File Singapore#Malaysian#The European Union#British#Court Of Appeal#The Supreme Court
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Refugees in hotels told free access to toiletries and medication will be cut

The Home Office has told asylum seekers staying in hotels it will stop providing them with free access to non-basic toiletries and “over the counter medication”, according to a letter seen by the PA news agency.The letter, which states that the measures will come into effect on February 11, comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after being evacuated to the UK...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
BBC

Manchester and Sefton gang leaders who swapped cars for drugs jailed

Two men who imported huge quantities of cocaine and cannabis, swapped amphetamines for cars and used fellow criminals' families to launder their profits have been jailed. Remez Caffrey, 24, of Manchester, and John Chean, 34, of Sefton, were caught after police cracked the secret messaging network Encrochat in 2020. Intercepted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Lockdown fears spark panic buying in Hong Kong

Hong Kongers stripped shop shelves bare Tuesday as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month. Uncertainty over Covid rules has sent the city's residents flocking to supermarkets, chemists and vegetable stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty across the city. Photos circulating on social media showed people had trouble finding a variety of items including meat, vegetables, frozen foods, noodles, paracetamol and testing kits. "We are like ants going home, grabbing a bit at one spot at a time," a woman, who gave her surname Wu, told AFP on Tuesday in a supermarket where most vegetables and meat had been snapped up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
MarketRealist

Billionaire Andrew Forrest Launches Criminal Action Against Facebook

Self-made billionaire Andrew Forrest is the founder of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), which is one of the largest iron ore producers in the world. Forrest, who once served as the company’s CEO, now serves as its chairman and remains a large shareholder. Although Forrest is best known for spending his time focusing on FMG and being “Australia’s biggest philanthropist,” he has had to shift his focus to Facebook’s recklessness.
ECONOMY
AFP

AFP

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy