The following contains spoilers for season 1 of 1883. Read more: Everything We Know About 1883 Season 2. We’ve reached the end of the road—Oregon, the coast, the Yellowstone, and, for many, the grave. The first season of 1883 concluded where we expected it might, at least for the Dutton clan, who we knew would stop in Montana and settle the ranch, the Yellowstone, inherited by John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) decades later. But for many other characters, including Shea, Thomas, and the migrants, the journey ended, well, we guess it also ended kind of how we expected. But that’s okay. To paraphrase real-life cowgirl Hannah Montana: it’s all about the journey.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO