Breaking Travel News investigates: Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be hard to stand out in Dubai - this, after all, is the emirate that has it all. The new Ain Dubai dominates the skyline on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, wowing guests, while Expo 2020 has been showcasing a glimpse of the future to millions of international...

TravelNoire

Get To Know Black-Owned Negril Treehouse Resort

Negril Treehouse Resort is a Black-owned Jamaican hotel perfectly located on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach. Jamaica is a favorite destination for Black travelers all year-round. Whether it’s the gorgeous island vibes, the warm-hearted locals, or the food that simply never misses, Jamaica has something that keeps Black travelers coming back and feeling welcomed.
TRAVEL
Architectural Digest

The Top 22 Places to Travel for Spring, Summer and Fall 2022

International travel has taken a hit these past two years. But nonetheless, our annual list of the top travel destinations is back and better than ever. As always, our aim is to highlight places that offer exciting reasons for architecture and design lovers to visit during the rest of 2022, from major museum openings to burgeoning trends worth checking out. We surveyed experts and gathered intel on the most exciting cultural attractions for international travel around the world, from a new Frank Lloyd Wright road trip to a James Turrell Skyspace in Uruguay. Read on for our picks for our top picks and be sure to get planning.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Dubai airport is busiest for global travel as virus persists

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai's main airport said Tuesday it has retained its top place as the world's busiest for international travel with around 29 million passengers shuttling through the global gateway last year. The 2021 passenger figures are encouraging for the tourism-driven economy of Dubai, regarded...
WORLD
cruisehive.com

Cruises Cancelled in Early 2023 for Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

In an email sent to travel partners, Royal Caribbean International has announced that nearly three months’ of sailings in early 2023 will be cancelled for Mariner of the Seas, in order to allow extended time for a planned drydock and renovation. Guests have several options for their altered plans, including full refunds if desired.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Fastest Growing Cruise Line Launching Two New Mega Ships This Year

The fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, is launching two new mega ships this year as the cruise line’s fleet grows to 21 cruise ships. MSC Cruises will have two new mega ships join their fleet this year, MSC Seascape and their first LNG powered cruise ship, MSC World Europa. They will join 19 other MSC cruise ships that visit 85 countries around the world each year.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes Big Changes That Will Delight Customers

When Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report in July resumed sailing from U.S. ports, cruising returned -- but not back to where it had been. That first sailing, on the Freedom of the Seas leaving July 2, carried fewer than 1,000 passengers, about 20% or 25% of capacity.
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

How Big is a Cruise Ship?

Cruise ships – especially modern cruise ships – are large, expansive vessels capable of carrying thousands of passengers, not to mention staff, from port to port. They contain not only cabins, but also numerous areas designated for activities, clubs, entertainment, and food. With all this going on, it is easy to see why these ships are so enormous! But exactly how big is a cruise ship?
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Vanity Fair

Hot Hotels: The Savoy’s Gucci Suite

The Savoy hotel is nothing short of a London legend, one which has not just endured but positively thrived since its luxurious doors first swung open back in 1889. There are the decades of illustrious history, high-profile Royal visits, and endless glittering parties that secure “grande dame” status, but it’s the brand’s adaptability, creative flair and impeccable execution that have kept it at the top of its game. A prime example: the hotel transforming its flagship Royal Suite into what makes a very compelling claim for the coolest room in London, if not the world. The recently unveiled Gucci Suite is a feast for the senses, a fashion lover’s dream and a stroke of pure genius, while also being a heartfelt ode to the brands’ surprising shared history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
travelnoire.com

The Best Destinations For Black Travelers In March

It’s time to start preparing for those spring trips, so of course our list of the best destinations for Black travelers in March has come just in time. With spring around the corner, it is certainly time to start thinking about and planning your spring getaways. Here are the top destinations from around the world to consider for your March travels this year.
TRAVEL
Miami Herald

The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

As soon as we hopped on our bikes for a ride at the base of Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor last June, storm clouds moved overhead and rain began to fall between the trees. The area’s coveted loam turned to mush. Had we been staying in our camper van without a heater or shower, I would’ve been less enthused about getting drenched and caked in mud. But my husband and I were in luck. For this trip, we looked for outdoor-focused hotels and booked a stay at the Campfire Hotel, an outdoorsy motor lodge in Bend, OR. That meant we could warm up and clean up after our ride. We zipped through the trail’s berms, turns, and bumps as silt and mud splashed all over us, knowing that a hot shower awaited when we returned.
BEND, OR
countryliving.com

Britain's most beautiful hotels in national parks

The UK’s 15 national parks are our pride and joy, offering wide open spaces, amazing native biodiversity and plenty of fun activities to get stuck into - and did you know you can stay in some beautiful hotels in national parks, too?. Whether you’re exploring independently, with a loved...
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Offers Support to Ukrainian, Russian Crew Members

Royal Caribbean International has offered open communications, travel options, counseling support, and more to its more than 700 Ukrainian and Russian crew members in light of the regional tensions between the two nations. This support is to assist crew members in keeping in touch with their loved ones, and to strengthen the family-like bonds shared by all cruise ship crew members.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
travelnoire.com

5 Of The Best Resorts In The Maldives

Finolhu is a luxurious barefoot chic resort set in the UNESCO world biosphere of Baa Atoll. It’s an island playground with pristine beauty perfectly complemented by ultra-luxurious modernity. You can spend a lot of time exploring the 1.8 km-long sandbank, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking, if you fancy a more active break.
LIFESTYLE
pymnts.com

Travel App Provider Ranking Lines up for Spring Flings

You can almost feel the recovery. Mask mandates falling off. Warm weather on its way. Show of hands, who’s up for a little getaway? Oh, absolutely everyone? Good. You’ve come to the right place, that being PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Travel Apps. We’ve scored the hottest travel apps this month as we do every month, but something about early 2022 has a lighter feel already. It’s time for travel again.
CELL PHONES

