Ok guys, we've got a huge announcement for you today. One that is going to make this Koe Wetzel Day more magical than you ever thought possible. Radio Texas, LIVE! and 101.5 KNUE, the same people who bring you Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the inaugural Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, are proud to bring you the inaugural DOWNTOWN Rose City Music Festival starring Koe Wetzel, on the Square in Tyler, and presented by The Strutters. That's the right the East Texas native is headed back home.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO