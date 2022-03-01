ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Independent union wins workers' vote at Mexico's Tridonex plant

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Workers at Mexico’s Tridonex auto-parts plant on Monday elected an independent union, Mexico’s labor ministry said, in a vote closed watched by the United States after allegations of worker rights abuses at the plant owned by U.S. company Cardone.

Independent union SNITIS won with 1,126 votes, while the plant’s long-existing union CTM took 176 votes, Mexico’s labor ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

