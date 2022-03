BELTON, Texas — In this episode of ‘Niki Nails It’, I hit the hardwood with the UMHB Crusaders to see if they could use my help in the Division III NCAA Tournament. Senior guard Carson Hammond was brave enough to take on the coaching role and put me through practice (which was no easy task). We started out with warmups, which quickly showed me how out of shape I was, and then moved on to dribbling drills.

